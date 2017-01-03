Book These 20 Fitness Instructors Now

Victor Colletti, Laughing Lotus

With his long hair and love for Madonna, Victor is certainly a memorable instructor and somewhat of a spiritual fitness guru, even at the glitter infused Laughing Lotus, named the most eclectic studio in Brooklyn by ClassPass users. His sweaty, hour long classes involve chanting and allow class-goers to spend time in whatever pose they prefer. Expect Madonna sing-alongs and lectures at the beginning that are actually moving and inspirational. He talks about his personal experiences during class in a way that’s truly motivational. “The more that I am in the moment, the less I need to think about what to say or do. It’s more like channeling, so I do not even take credit for the things that I say, they just come. The more authentic we are with ourselves and our students, the more we can make connections, he said about his unique practice and connection with his students.