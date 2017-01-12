The History of California’s Drive-Through Trees, Meet Italy’s Art Protecting Police

Hyperallergic takes a look at the history of the West Coast’s famous “drive-through trees” after the recent toppling of California’s Pioneer Cabin sequoia. (Hyperallergic)

Italy has an “elite police squad” dedicated to protecting the country’s cultural heritage from illegal trade. (NPR)

With the FOG Design + Art Fair opening in San Francisco this week, it’s the perfect time for art lovers to explore the city’s newest burgeoning arts neighborhood: Dogpatch. T Magazine has put together a guide to the area’s sites. (T Magazine)

Sarah McCrory, director of the Glasgow International Biennial, has been tapped to helm Goldsmiths College’s new contemporary art gallery in London. (Art Newspaper)

The city of Austin, Texas, is offering artists the chance to participate in a new nine-month artist residency inside one of its local government departments. (Hyperallergic)