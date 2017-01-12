The History of California’s Drive-Through Trees, Meet Italy’s Art Protecting Police

By 01/12/17 1:08pm
This undated photo provided courtesy of the California State Parks shows the famous Pioneer Cabin Tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Arnold, California. On January 8, 2017, rain storms lashing Northern California in recent days toppled the historic tree that was a major tourist attraction for its hollowed out trunk which cars could drive through. Thought to be more than 1,000 years old, the Pioneer Cabin Tree, a giant sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, was felled over the weekend, park officials said.

The Pioneer Cabin Tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Arnold, California was toppled in a winter storm on January 8, 2017. California State Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Hyperallergic takes a look at the history of the West Coast’s famous “drive-through trees” after the recent toppling of California’s Pioneer Cabin sequoia. (Hyperallergic)

Italy has an “elite police squad” dedicated to protecting the country’s cultural heritage from illegal trade. (NPR)

With the FOG Design + Art Fair opening in San Francisco this week, it’s the perfect time for art lovers to explore the city’s newest burgeoning arts neighborhood: Dogpatch. T Magazine has put together a guide to the area’s sites. (T Magazine)

Sarah McCrory, director of the Glasgow International Biennial, has been tapped to helm Goldsmiths College’s new contemporary art gallery in London. (Art Newspaper)

The city of Austin, Texas, is offering artists the chance to participate in a new nine-month artist residency inside one of its local government departments. (Hyperallergic)

