Here Are All the Celebs Attending the Women’s March on Washington

The A-list lineup ranges includes 15-year-old Rowan Blanchard and 70-year-old Cher

By 01/17/17 3:26pm
Olivia Wilde has been busy leading up to the march. Most recently, she recited a speech by Michelle Obama at a church in Harlem to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. "This is a march to show what this nation is actually made of. If you believe women's rights are human rights, this is your march. If you believe in social, racial, environmental, and economic justice, this is your march," the actress wrote on Instagram.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Of course Rowan Blanchard, the coolest of the cool teens, will be speaking at the Los Angeles march. She's also been working with Planned Parenthood and posted a recent selfie with Michelle Obama.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Preen
Chelsea Handler recently wrote an article for Thrive about why she needs to be better about supporting other women (ahem, everyone remembers those Angelina Jolie moments). She's fulfilling her resolution by leading a sister march in Park City, Utah.
Chelsea Handler Instagram
America Ferrera was one of Hillary Clinton's staunchest supporters. The actress spoke on Hillary Clinton's behalf at the DNC and is continuing her support with her work for the Women's March. She's even bringing her husband along for the ride. "Because male or female, we are proud Americans who will fight for what we know is right for our fellow brothers and sisters," she shared on Instagram.
America Ferrera Instagram
Katy Perry hit the campaign trail hard for Clinton, singing at her events and even dressing up as her for a Svedka vodka promotion. "I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health, a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing," she shared Instagram
Katy Perry Instagram
Chloë Grace Moretz is only 19, but the actress famously spoke at the DNC on behalf of Clinton, calling it a "beautiful and historic day" on Instagram. She even donned Hillary-inspired nail art for the event.
Chloë Grace Moretz Instagram
Scarlett Johansson doesn't have a social media presence, but she's made it clear she'll be marching. Her Ghost World character would be proud.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Jane Levy, the former Suburgatory star, posts on Instagram about fascism, Planned Parenthood and Standing Rock. She bought her ticket to D.C. 8 weeks ago. "Anyone who supports women's rights, come. We're here, we're listening and we won't keep quiet. Join us," the actress urged.
Jane Levy Instagram
Uzo Aduba will be joined by her Orange Is the New Black co-stars Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero and Lea DeLaria in Washington D.C.
Kris Connor/Getty Images for EMILY's List
Frances McDormand will be marching as part of its Artist Table, along with Patricia Arquette, Padma Lakshmi and Julianne Moore.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Solange Knowles will be headlining the Peace March on January 19th at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Melissa Harris-Perry, Cheryl Strayed, Ashley Judd, Esperanza Spalding and Eve Ensler are also attending; Jackie Evancho will definitely not be attending.
Solange Instagram
Zendaya, who just turned 20, is already in Washington D.C. to celebrate MLK Day. She was most recently suggested as an alternative presidential candidate on SNL.
Zendaya Instagram
"Because women's rights are human rights," Amy Schumer said on Instagram, about the reason she's marching. She included some extra details about gun violence against women, originally posted by Moms Demand Action volunteers. She's been vocal about ending gun violence, even teaming up with her cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer.
Amy Schumer Instagram
Cher is notoriously outspoken on Twitter, sharing her emotional and political sentiments in all caps and using as many emojis as possible.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Trans icon Hari Nef has been open about the need for inclusivity, most recently sharing images from a photoshoot she did for Candy Magazine. The actress/model was open about her support of Clinton, even threatening to move to Canada at one point during the election.
Hari Nef Instagram
Will and Grace star Debra Messing has been outspoken on Twitter, most recently saying "JOIN US" about the upcoming march.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
