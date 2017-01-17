Here Are All the Celebs Attending the Women’s March on Washington

Katy Perry, Cher and Solange will all be in Washington, D.C. this weekend at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. A-listers are flocking there to pay homage to “the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us.”
The best chance to spot a celebrity in the wild isn’t in Hollywood this weekend, it’s in Washington. Actress America Ferrera is chairing the Artist Table for the march. She’s been vocal on Instagram about her support of Clinton, who she campaigned for. Ferrera wrote to her 409,000 followers: “2016 reminded me that I live in a country that affords me the right to use my voice openly to express my opinions and fight for the kind of world I want to live in.”
She will be joined by a all-star line-up including outspoken members of the cast of Orange is the New Black, cool teen Rowan Blanchard, and actresses including Olivia Wilde and Scarlett Johansson. Solange will be in town headlining The Peace Ball, sure to be a far superior musical experience than the 3 Doors Down concert planned for the inauguration.
The celebrities marching range in age from 15 (Blanchard) to 70 (Cher). There are television stars, singers and comedians. If you can’t make it to Washington, there are plenty of sister marches, including one in Manhattan.