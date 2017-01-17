Here Are All the Celebs Attending the Women’s March on Washington

Will and Grace star Debra Messing has been outspoken on Twitter, most recently saying "JOIN US" about the upcoming march.

Trans icon Hari Nef has been open about the need for inclusivity, most recently sharing images from a photoshoot she did for Candy Magazine. The actress/model was open about her support of Clinton, even threatening to move to Canada at one point during the election.

"Because women's rights are human rights," Amy Schumer said on Instagram, about the reason she's marching. She included some extra details about gun violence against women, originally posted by Moms Demand Action volunteers. She's been vocal about ending gun violence, even teaming up with her cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer.

Zendaya, who just turned 20, is already in Washington D.C. to celebrate MLK Day. She was most recently suggested as an alternative presidential candidate on SNL .

Solange Knowles will be headlining the Peace March on January 19th at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Melissa Harris-Perry, Cheryl Strayed, Ashley Judd, Esperanza Spalding and Eve Ensler are also attending; Jackie Evancho will definitely not be attending.

Frances McDormand will be marching as part of its Artist Table, along with Patricia Arquette, Padma Lakshmi and Julianne Moore.

Uzo Aduba will be joined by her Orange Is the New Black co-stars Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero and Lea DeLaria in Washington D.C.

Of course Rowan Blanchard, the coolest of the cool teens, will be speaking at the Los Angeles march. She's also been working with Planned Parenthood and posted a recent selfie with Michelle Obama.















The best chance to spot a celebrity in the wild isn’t in Hollywood this weekend, it’s in Washington. Actress America Ferrera is chairing the Artist Table for the march. She’s been vocal on Instagram about her support of Clinton, who she campaigned for. Ferrera wrote to her 409,000 followers: “2016 reminded me that I live in a country that affords me the right to use my voice openly to express my opinions and fight for the kind of world I want to live in.”

The celebrities marching range in age from 15 (Blanchard) to 70 (Cher). There are television stars, singers and comedians. If you can’t make it to Washington, there are plenty of sister marches, including one in Manhattan.