The Definitive List of Congressional Democrats Not Attending Trump’s Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is already proving to be incredibly divisive. Since upsetting Hillary Clinton in what most consider a shocking win, Trump has maintained his fiery strategy of never leaving way for a dull moment and has consequently come under heaving criticism from all angles. From the steady firestorm of tweets to criticism over mishandling of the Russian hacking scandal, he is walking into his term in the Oval Office with the lowest approval ratings since Jimmy Carter.

Throughout his presidency, President Obama heavily criticized a partisan Congress for blocking him at every turn. Though Americans dream of a world in which Democrats and Republicans will reach across the aisle, President-elect Trump’s administration is already shaping up to one of the most divisive in history.

Here is a running list of Congressional Democrats boycotting his inauguration:

Arizona

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva announced Jan. 13 from the House chamber that he would boycott the inauguration.

California

Rep. Jared Huffman wrote on Facebook that he would not “sit passively” and celebrate Trump’s presidency.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who represents the San Jose area.

Rep. Barbara Lee, told CNN in a statement that cannot go and honor “an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House.”

Rep. Ted Lieu told MSNBC, “I’m not going to normalize his behavior. He’s attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain, Latinos, Muslim Americans and now John Lewis.”

Rep. Mark Takano tweeted that he stands with Rep. John Lewis.

Rep. Judy Chu who took to CNN to announce her decision.

Rep. Maxine Waters said she never planned on attending Trump’s inauguration anyway.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, who is the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress.

Rep. Karen Boss took to social media to have her constituents decide whether she should attend the inauguration. The majority of the Twitter poll’s respondents said no.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier tweeted that when Trump takes office, he will be violating the Constitution.

Rep. Grace Napolitano will not be present according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Raul Ruiz told The Desert Sun, “A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz said Monday. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him. A real president doesn’t use the office to make millions more for his own wealth or his family’s wealth.”

Florida

Rep. Darren Soto will skip the inauguration, stating that he is siding with Rep. John Lewis.

Georgia

Rep. John Lewis’ announcement that he wouldn’t attend the inauguration sparked a now infamous response from the president-elect, which prompted other House Democrats to follow suit. He told NBC news last week, “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president… I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected.” Rep. Lewis is a civil rights hero, and, in what couldn’t have been more timing, Trump took to Twitter to call him out two days before Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

Kentucky

Rep. John Yarmuth, who is Kentucky’s only Democratic Congressman, said in a radio interview Monday that he would not attend. Trump, he said, has embarrassed the office of the president.

Illinois

Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez announced in December that he would not attend the inauguration. Him and his wife will attend the Woman’s March on Washington the next day.

Maine

Rep. Chellie Pingree said Monday at a dinner in Portland, Maine, that she wouldn’t attend the inauguration. “President-elect Trump’s actions go beyond any kind of reasonable debate—they threaten the constitutional values our country is based on,” Pingree said in a statement. “I won’t dignify or normalize those threats by standing by at his ceremony.”

Maryland

Rep. Anthony G. Brown, the former Lt. governor who was elected to Congress in November, he was skipping the inauguration after Trump’s tweets about Lewis.

Massachusetts

Rep. Katherine Clark said that that while she respects the office of the Presidency, she believes Trump’s policies will threaten the well-being of all Americans.

Michigan

Rep. John Conyers will not attend the inauguration. Conyers, who took office in 1965, is the longest-serving House member and a founding member of the Black Congressional Caucus.

Minnesota

Rep. Keith Ellison said in a tweet, “I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won’t be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

Missouri

Rep. William Lacy Clay will spend the day in St. Louis, speaking with school kids.

New Jersey

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman will host an interfaith prayer vigil on Friday in lieu of the ceremonies.

New York

Rep. Jose E. Serrano, a Congressman representing the South Bronx, tweeted last week that he will not attend the ceremony.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, who says he will work with Trump, despite boycotting the inauguration.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who is the first Dominican-American to be elected to Congress, took to Twitter to announce he will not be attending Trump’s inauguration.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, who announced she will not be attending after Trump’s public tiff with Rep. John Lewis.

Rep. Yvette Clark joined the inauguration boycott to support Lewis, tweeting “When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.”

Ohio

Rep. Marcia Fudge said she would stay in Cleveland on Friday.

Oregon

Rep. Earl Blumenauer told Oregon Public Radio that they will attend anti-Trump events instead of going to the inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Kurt Schrader will be attending the anti-Trump events as well.

Pennsylvania

Rep. Dwight Evans tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration, citing that he was standing with John Lewis, opposes the repeal of Obamacare, and that the Russian involvement in the election requires further investigation.

Texas

Rep. Al Green stated that he will not attend, citing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tennessee

Rep. Steve Cohen told WMC Action News 5, “I value our government. I appreciate it greatly. This president semi-elect does not deserve to be President of the United States. He has not exhibited the characteristics and the values that we hold dear.”

Virginia

Rep. Don Beyer tweeted that he would not attend, citing Russian hacking and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Washington

Rep. Pramila Jayapal tweeted that she will attend an immigration round-table instead and will attend the March on Washington Saturday.

Rep. Adam Smith, who represents Seattle, will not attend.

Wisconsin

Rep. Mark Pocan tweeted that he will not attend, citing the Russian hacking and Rep John Lewis. He said, “It’s time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction.”