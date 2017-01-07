Cryan Kicks Off His LD20 Senate Candidacy

Union County Sheriff Joseph Cryan today announced that he will be running for Senate in the 20th Legislative District. Cryan’s announcement comes on the heels of Senator Raymond Lesniak’s announcement that he will be running for Governor of New Jersey and subsequent calls by Union County Democratic Chairman Jerry Green for Cryan to run for the open seat. Statements were also made by Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage and 20th Legislative District Assembly members Jamel Holley and Annette Quijano encouraging Cryan to run for the seat.

Cryan served in the General Assembly from 2002-2015 before succeeding one of his professional mentors, Sheriff Ralph Froehlich, after his untimely passing. Cryan today released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Senate:

“Throughout my career, I have had the good fortune to work with people I respect and admire like Sheriff Ralph Froehlich. I have worked hard towards the goal of making sure those I consider friends and mentors would be proud of what we have accomplished and I continue to fight every day to advance the legacies of those who gave so much to public service.

“Ray Lesniak is an institution in Union County. He has been a strong champion for the Democratic principles I believe in and I have a great deal of respect for all that he has accomplished. I wish him well.

“I greatly appreciate the support of Chairman Green, Assemblywoman Quijano, Assemblyman Holley and so many others I have heard from today. After speaking with my family, friends and neighbors, I believe the fight ahead requires all of our active participation and I will be filing to run for the Democratic nomination for State Senate in the 20th legislative district.

“I believe in the importance of public service and the positive impact government can have on the day-to-day lives of those we are elected to represent. In the past seven years under Governor Christie’s ‘reign’, working men and women everywhere have been forced to confront the fact that they are not his priority. I intend to campaign hard, working door to door to find out what we can do better to help restore confidence in our government and to let people know that, if elected, the hard-working middle class taxpayers in our district that have been left behind by this governor will have me as their voice in the State Senate.”