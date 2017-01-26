Donald Trump and Chelsea Handler: Separated At Birth?

Chelsea Handler has made it quite clear: She hates President Donald Trump, referring to him as “the grossest,” and, if they were ever in a room together she’d tell him to eff off.

At first blush, it can seem like a clear case of polar opposites agreeing that they can’t agree, when it’s really a matter of like objects repel.

Yes, there are differences, like the age thing and the fact that his hair is dyed orange, while hers is bleached blonde. And of course, he’s never had a drink in his life, and she’s never met a shot of vodka she didn’t like

Regardless there are just too many similarities that can be construed as twin weirdness.

Those Darn Immigrants

On the campaign trail, Trump conceded that some Mexican immigrants crossing the border were good people, he also said the country was not sending us their best. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

More recently, Handler shamed the First Lady for her accent, when asked if she’d have Mrs. Trump on her Netflix talk show: “No. Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

Sorry, Not Sorry

The Donald doesn’t apologize. Not to his wife for the Access Hollywood video (although she claims he did); not for comments made about Ted Cruz’s wife or father, who he implied had something to do with the Kennedy assassination, or, well, anything.

Not only did Handler not apologize to FLOTUS, she added insult to injury by tweeting: “Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP.” Speaking of which…

Here Twitter Twitter

Donald Trump has 22.2 million followers. Chelsea Hander has 6.43 million. Apparently, neither one wants to disappoint any of them. Anything that can be stated in 140 characters is fair game—and non-stop. It’s a shock that both of them don’t have carpel tunnel.

They Both Lost Older Brothers

Fred Trump died an alcoholic in 1981 at the age of 43. Chet Handler fell off a cliff while hiking in the Grand Tetons in 1984, when he was 22.

Author, Author

Him: Trump The Art Of The Deal; The Art of the Comeback; Great Again How to Fix Our Crippled America; Think Big: Make It Happen in Business and Life; The America We Deserve; Trump Never Give Up;Time To Get Tough; Midas Touch; Tump: How to Get Rich; Trump Think like a Billionaire;

Her: Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea; Uganda Be Kidding Me; My Horizontal Life; Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang; Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me

Attention, Attention

Were they ignored as children? It’s like if the spotlight is off them for five minutes they go into withdrawals.

Celebrity Bashing

DT called Meryl Street “overrated” and Megyn Kelly a “lightweight” as well as a “bimbo;” declared Saturday Night Live and Alec Baldwin “not funny,” and we all know what he’s said about Rosie. POTUS also got to fire his share onCelebrity Apprentice.

CH’s former show, E!’s Chelsea Lately was dedicated to mocking the celebrated, and no one has a hate bag for the Kardashian-Jenners like the Chelsea talk show host. In fact, she blames the family for Trump’s win, calling them “the beginning of the end.”

What’s Important

He says: “Loyalty.”

She says: “Loyalty.”

Both Give Zero F#cks

“I don’t care what people think.” Many say this with a defensiveness that betrays the reality that they do indeed care. But this pair? Have you ever seen two other people glide through life doing and saying whatever they want without regard for consequences? They’re like that barrel-chested kid in high school, who when called out on his actions, always responds, “Yeah, so. What’er ya gonna do about it?”

I came across a statement once: “We can only see things within others that we see within ourselves.”

A little research into what that means offered that the traits we tend to dislike in others—and that act as triggers—are usually the ones we do not like in us.

This could lead one to believe that when Chelsea Handler looks at Donald Trump, she’s looking in a mirror.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl is the author of the novels BACK TO WORK SHE GOES and FAT CHICK, for which a movie version is in the works.