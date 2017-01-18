Twitter Roasting Donald Trump After He Posted a Pic ‘Writing’ His Inaugural Address

The whole world is awaiting (many with dread) Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Earlier today Trump, a prolific tweeter, offered a look behind the scenes as he wrote his inaugural address:

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Or did he?

Twitter users are trolling just about every aspect of this photo, from Mar-a-Lago’s interior decorating to the fact that the notepad is tilted away from the camera, and quite possibly blank:

20 minutes of repeating the words tremendous and sad? https://t.co/XnyZO6zC24 — Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) January 18, 2017

Does this *really* look like the face of a man who's looking forward to Friday? https://t.co/qMHPHGRKJc — Ben Butler (@bengbutler) January 18, 2017

Pen. Paper. Nothing else on his desk. This is hilarious. https://t.co/Ny9uHHim9w — John Stoehr (@johnastoehr) January 18, 2017

Like all great speeches, Trump's inaugural address will be written in sharpie, on a blank legal pad, in the presence of a gilded eagle https://t.co/3MEQE17Vln — Nick Horowitz (@ztiworoh) January 18, 2017

That background is the background in every photo of a despot chilling in his palace. https://t.co/PKFP2FhcqZ — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 18, 2017

This Wes Anderson movie looks awful. https://t.co/iiYnQvToDh — Aric McKeown (@aric) January 18, 2017

Live look at Trump writing his inaugural address pic.twitter.com/fhNcOLvJM8 — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) January 18, 2017

And of course, the picture is already the subject of a Reddit Photoshop battle.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of staging a big moment: at an event in March he touted successful brands like Trump Wine and Trump Steaks, and many people speculated that the folders he displayed at his press conference last week were filled with blank pieces of paper.