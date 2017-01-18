Twitter Roasting Donald Trump After He Posted a Pic ‘Writing’ His Inaugural Address

The whole world is awaiting (many with dread) Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Earlier today Trump, a prolific tweeter, offered a look behind the scenes as he wrote his inaugural address:
Or did he?
Twitter users are trolling just about every aspect of this photo, from Mar-a-Lago’s interior decorating to the fact that the notepad is tilted away from the camera, and quite possibly blank:
And of course, the picture is already the subject of a Reddit Photoshop battle.
This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of staging a big moment: at an event in March he touted successful brands like Trump Wine and Trump Steaks, and many people speculated that the folders he displayed at his press conference last week were filled with blank pieces of paper.