Donald Trump’s Sanctuary City Order Could Cut Funding for NYPD Security Around Trump Tower

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Queens Congressman Joseph Crowley warned tonight that President Donald Trump‘s new executive order severing so-called “sanctuary cities” from federal funding could sap money away from the multi-multi-million-dollar NYPD security perimeter around Trump Tower.

De Blasio, who just this morning labeled the new policy “immoral,” convened Crowley, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and an array of local leaders in City Hall this evening. The mayor warned that Trump’s push to deprive cities offering haven to undocumented immigrants of Washington dollars would “first and foremost fall on the NYPD”—slashing more than $150 million a year from the police department’s budget, most of it counter-terrorism funding.

Asked by a reporter if that could include cash that keeps officers from the counter-terrorism unit outside the president’s Fifth Avenue Xanadu, the mayor said it was possible, even likely.

“It’s a fair question. Theoretically it could be in the same bucket,” the mayor said, noting the NYPD provides protection to an array of global officials who regularly come to the five boroughs. “I think the president and his team are going to have to look long and hard at the notion of taking away anti-terrorism funding from New York City, taking away funding that protects foreign leaders visiting New York City.”

Crowley—the fourth-ranked Democrat in the House—went further. He pointed out that $110 million of the funding at risk comes from Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Areas Security Initiative, which gets re-allocated each year based on a determination of amount of danger posed to each municipality.

“I think it is important to note that they are based on threat assessment,” Crowley, himself the son of an NYPD officer, said. “That is relevant to the Trump Towers. That’s an increased threat in the city now that didn’t exist three or four months ago.”

De Blasio stressed the vague nature of the executive order, insisting there was “less here than meets the eye.” Indeed, the action does not even define “sanctuary city.”

New York City has proudly claimed the label for itself, largely because it has removed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from Rikers Island, and refuses to comply with requests it detain individuals not accused of violent crime.

The mayor insisted there was “solid ground for a legal challenge,” which the city soon would pursue.