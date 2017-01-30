Actual Views: Drake Lists Lavish Yolo Estate With Custom Grotto

There used to be a "YOLO" sign outside, but it was stolen three times.

















Even in the ridiculously over-the-top realm of celebrity real estate, Drake’s lavish Hidden Hills mansion still manages to stand out.

It’s hard to name the most extravagant feature in the 12,500-square-foot home, which the Canadian rapper bought for $7.7 million in 2012 and subsequently dubbed the “Yolo Estate.”

One might think the most over-the-top feature is the swimming pool with statues of two women in bikinis, with a swim-in grotto, waterfalls, wet bar, flatscreen televisions and 80-foot slide. The property also includes a 5-stall horse stable, but Drake (who’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham) does not own horses. Of course, there’s also a mechanical bull, tennis and basketball court, beach volleyball court and a 25-seat movie theater.

Luckily for anyone yearning over the aforementioned amenities, Drake just put the Los Angeles estate on the market, with a $19,999,900 million price tag attached, according to the Los Angeles Times. Seems safe to round up to $20 million here.

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home is situated on 2.91 acres, and Drake spent four years rebuilding and constructing the “one of a kind masterpiece,” per the listing held by Alexei Pavlov of First Choice Realty.

The English Tudor-style main house was built in 1974, with more traditional features like coffered and beamed ceilings, a wood-paneled library and four fireplaces. There’s a game room, spa-slash-massage room and a wine cellar complete with a separate tasting room.

For the men who dream of using this property to impress the ladies, well, Drake’s already one step ahead of you. The rapper informed Rolling Stone that when he brings women home, he “delights in flipping a switch beside a bookshelf, which swings open to reveal his bedroom.”

Drake hasn’t said why he’s ready to leave behind the customized party palace, but he also owns the house next door to the Yolo Estate, which he bought for $2.85 million in September 2016. Perhaps this means he’s finally finished building his Canadian dream house; in the same Rolling Stone interview, Drake said he was in the early stages of building a home on the outskirts of his native Toronto, that is expected to “include ‘an Olympic-size pool inside the house.’”