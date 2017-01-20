Top 5 Dry Shampoo Hacks for Your Best Hair Ever

Dry shampoo, done right, is great for skipping the suds and sleeping an extra 20 minutes. But if an additional day between washes is all you’re getting out of the product, you’re missing out. You don’t have to wait until your hair is dirty to employ this versatile wonder. Here’s how to get the hair you always wanted with the product you never knew could deliver it.

Fine locks giving you a lank hair-don’t? Dry shampoo is the volumizer you’ve been waiting for. When freshly washed hair is dry, spritz a product like Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo ($22) from roots through to ends and put hair in a high ponytail with a deeply unfashionable Scrunchie to prevent a ponytail holder hair dent. Carry on getting ready to leave the house. Just before you leave, take the Scrunchie out and marvel at the vertical height of your root lift. Work a fragrant, antioxidant-packed oil, like Rahua Elixir Daily Hair Drops ($105), into ends for a glossy shine that also intensely treats and strengthens hair. Trying to infuse your look with some perfectly imperfect French style? Use an invisible product to get a chic, messy up-do. Spray R + Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($17) onto hair before using the Sephora Collection Bump: Boar Teaser ($8) to backcomb at the crown and work into a loose French twist. The teasing will impart that Bardot-esque allure, while the dry shampoo will ensure soft, secure hold without the stiffness of hairspray. (Bonus tip: Spritz your bobby pins with the same product before inserting—it will give them extra grip to stay put. Braids looking a little wimpy? Fatten them up by working in Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam ($24) into hair before you start braiding, scrunching the unique mousse for a few seconds until it’s absorbed. Your tresses will get a major body boost, making for more lush, voluminous plaits. And when you take them out, hair will have a gloriously effortless wave—without heat styling or extra time spent getting ready. Want to make your bob or short hair even easier to fix? Grab R + Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste ($28), a surprisingly solid substance that, once warmed between fingertips, can be rubbed into roots for height and haphazardly hip style. Eager to get your money’s worth and make a blowout last several days? Before bed, spritz Sachajuan Dry Powder Shampoo ($35) close to the scalp, then lock hair in a unicorn bun—high and close to your hairline – with bobby pins. In the morning, the dry shampoo will have absorbed overnight oil production and your ends will be pristinely preserved in the same style they had when you left the salon.

Dry shampoo can accomplish such a wide range of feats that it would be easy to make it a daily habit. Resist that urge, warns celebrity stylist and hair loss expert Angelo David Pisacreta, who helps clients prevent and recover from thinning hair. “Maintain a healthy scalp and avoid product over-usage that will block the pores,” he advises. If you’ve been going heavy with dry shampoo, do a double wash with his VOL Shampoo ($22) or use a product like Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt ($52). Salt, a natural exfoliant, will help get all the gunk off your scalp, while sweet almond oil restores moisture.

Jackie Danicki created one of the first and most popular beauty blogs in 2004, and has consulted some of the world’s most iconic brands on digital content strategy and innovation. Jackie blogs at http://burnedoutbeauty.com, and you can find her on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat as @burnedoutbeauty.