Every Look From the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

J.J. Abrams.
Getty Images
Gillian Anderson.
Getty Images
Laura Dern in
Getty Images
Donald Glover.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.
Getty Images
Matt Bomer.
Getty Images
Sofia Vergara.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Heidi Klum.
Getty Images
Monica Bellucci.
Getty Images
Kerry Washington.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Winona Ryder.
Getty Images
Brie Larson.
Getty Images
Zoe Saldana in Gucci and Marco Perego.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Janelle Monae in Giorgio Armani.
Getty Images
Issa Rae.
Getty Images
Rachel Bloom.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
Getty Images
Gal Gadot.
Getty Images
Sophie Turner.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Sienna Miller in Michael Kors.
Getty Images
Anna Kendrick.
Getty Images
Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Isabelle Huppert.
Getty Images
Michael Keaton.
Getty Images
Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford and Jessica Biel in Elie Saab.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Thandie Newton.
Getty Images
Carrie Underwood.
Getty Images
Riley Keough.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Busy Philipps.
Getty Images
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton.
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren.
Getty Images
Natalie Portman in Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Getty Images
Amy Adams in Tom Ford.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton.
Getty Images
Susan Kelechi.
Getty Images
Karrueche Tran.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Amara Karan.
Getty Images
Mandy Moore.
Getty Images
Dax Shepard.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Kristen Bell.
Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown.
Getty Images
Lorenzo Soria and Lilla Soria.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Felicity Jones in Gucci.
Getty Images
Trevante Rhodes.
Getty Images
Teresa Palmer.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Regina King.
Getty Images
Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro.
Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Felicity Huffman.
Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo.
Getty Images
Amy Landecker.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Jill Soloway.
Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn.
Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie in Vivienne Westwood.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Angela Bassett.
Getty Images
Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad.
Getty Images
Olivia Culpo in Zuhair Murad.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Emily Ratajkowski.
Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic.
Getty Images
Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Getty Images
Anna Chlumsky.
Getty Images
Lola Kirke.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Questlove.
Getty Images
Louise Roe in Monique Lhuillier.
Getty Images
Jenna Bush Hage.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Natalie Morales.
Getty Images
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone in Giorgio Armani.
Getty Images
Joel Edgerton.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Bob Odenkirk and Naomi Odenkirk.
Getty Images
Christine Kludjian and Carl Weathers.
Praya Lundberg.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron.
Getty Images
Michael Shannon in Burberry.
Getty Images
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Milo Ventimiglia.
Getty Images
Colton Underwood and Aly Raisman.
Getty Images
Nina Alu and Iggy Pop.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Simone Biles.
Getty Images
Judith Light.
Getty Images
Hugh Grant and producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Claire Foy.
Getty Images
Sunny Pawar.
Getty Images
Peruse all the looks from the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Check back later for Observer’s opinion on the best, worst and most forgettable outfits from the night.