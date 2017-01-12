Pineapple Paradise: Inside a Glitzy Flatiron Loft

“Everything has been customized,” CORE broker Adie Kriegstein told the Observer, stepping into the foyer of 650 Sixth Avenue.

“They like a lot of texture in their design, and you’ll see that throughout the space,” added fellow CORE broker Michael Rosser, noting the feel of the wallpaper in the entry.

The master suite is steps from the entry, with two closets “done by California closets,” said Kriegstein, “not a secondary company.” The aforementioned love of texture is apparent in the wallpapered en-suite bath, which is equipped with a marble counter and custom vanity.

The adjacent secondary bedroom faces north, though the full bath, with its rain shower, Jonathan Adler sparkling light fixtures and porcelain-tiled floors and walls, is not en-suite.

The entertaining spaces begin with the open kitchen, which is done by Poggenpohl, with Corian countertops and Miele, Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances. “It’s a chef’s kitchen—there’s one side for cooking and the other side more for entertaining,” said Kriegstein, noting the wine refrigerator, custom cabinetry and light fixtures.

Perhaps the most eye-catching piece of lighting in the 1,954-square-foot home is suspended over the dining room table—a glass pineapple chandelier, dangling over a stingray dining table. “It’s attention grabbing,” Rosser stated matter-of-factly. “It’s the focal point.”

Past the open living space, from which one can take in northern and western views made all the more impressive by the oversized windows and 12-foot ceilings, is a room currently in use as a “den-slash-office,” said Rosser, which is accessed by way of a wall of sliding glass doors. It could also be a third bedroom, if needed, he said.

“The apartment is so user-friendly,” said Kreigstein of her $3.88 million listing. “I’m going to be quite honest, it appeals to everyone—pied-à-terre buyers, families, really anybody. I’ve had bachelors come in, because they can use the space to entertain.”

“It’s just a very versatile apartment, that essentially gives you loft living in the heart of Flatiron,” she continued. “You get everything—space, location and privacy.”