Golden Globes 2017

These Top Celebrity Stylists Will Be Dressing Golden Globe Nominees

Here are the men and women who control the look of Hollywood's red carpets.

By 01/05/17 4:38pm
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Getty Images

It’s official: The award season marathon has begun and it has brought along the usual parade of tuxedos, gowns, impeccable updos and jaw-dropping jewels. But the celebs aren’t the only ones who are busy, running from the Golden Globes to the SAGs and the Oscars; their teams of stylists, hair stylists and makeup artists are hard at work, too.

The months of January and February are notoriously grueling for a celebrity stylist. Most of the L.A. wardrobers work with a number of clients simultaneously; they have to ensure that each actor or actress looks picture perfect for every party, red carpet, dinner and premiere. Once upon a time, outsiders could only dream about what happens during a fitting or in the last minutes before a celeb steps into an event, but now we have Instagram.

Here are a slew of the top stylists who you should follow on social media, in advance of the Golden Globes. These professionals have already begun to prep their clients for the Sunday evening award ceremony and you might be privy to a pic of a celeb or two before they hit the red carpet.

Karla Welch

Ruth x Erdem

A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

Clients: Ruth Negga, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore
Handle: @Karlawelchstylist

Petra Flannery

La-La-Voom #EmmaStone #LaLaLand #CriticsChoice Hair: @mararoszak Makeup: @rachel_goodwin

A photo posted by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery) on

Clients: Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Andrew Garfield
Handle: @petraflannery

Micaela Erlanger

Naomie x Rodarte 🍂🍁🌻🌼 #collateralbeauty

A photo posted by Micaela Erlanger (@micaelaerlanger) on

Clients: Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris, Winona Ryder
Handle: @micaelaerlanger

Kate Young

#michellewilliams at #criticschoiceawards in @louisvuitton

A photo posted by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on

Clients: Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman
Handle: @kateyoung 

Elizabeth Stewart

Clients: Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain
Handle: @elizabethstewart1

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Prairie Goth and some sparkle @lilyjcollins wearing @eliesaabworld and @chanelofficial jewelry #CriticsChoiceAwards

A photo posted by Mariel Haenn (@marielwashere) on

Clients: Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins
Handles: @robzangardi, @marielwashere

Erin Walsh

White Christmas ❄️❄️❄️❄️ #SJP at the #JingleBall last Friday clad in @alcoolique_official 🎁

A photo posted by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshnyc) on

Clients: Sarah Jessica Parker
Handle: @erinwalshnyc

Wendi and Nicole Ferreira

@therealoctaviaspencer, so chic and gorgeous at The Palm Springs Film Festival last night.

A photo posted by Wendi and Nicole (@wendiandnicole) on

Clients: Octavia Spencer
Handle: @wendiandnicole

Ilaria Urbinati

Clients: Tom Hiddleston, Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Rami Malek, Damien Chazelle, Donald Glover, Ryan Reynolds
Handle: @ilariaurbinati

Jamie Mizrahi

#RileyKeough in #dolcegabbana tonight at #nbr. 📸 by @beau_nelson

A photo posted by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on

Clients: Riley Keough
Handle: @sweetbabyjamie

Samantha McMillen

Clients: Evan Rachel Wood
Handle: @samanthamcmillen_stylist

Michael Fisher

Clients: Jonah Hill
Handle: @mjonf

Annabelle Harron

Clients: Rachel Bloom
Handle: @annabelleharron

Lauren Rodriguez

Clients: Gina Rodriguez
Handle: @whatlaurenloves

Article continues below
More from Politics
The courtroom of he U.S. Supreme Court
Democrats Threaten to Block Trump’s Supreme Court Nominees