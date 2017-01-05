These Top Celebrity Stylists Will Be Dressing Golden Globe Nominees

It’s official: The award season marathon has begun and it has brought along the usual parade of tuxedos, gowns, impeccable updos and jaw-dropping jewels. But the celebs aren’t the only ones who are busy, running from the Golden Globes to the SAGs and the Oscars; their teams of stylists, hair stylists and makeup artists are hard at work, too.
The months of January and February are notoriously grueling for a celebrity stylist. Most of the L.A. wardrobers work with a number of clients simultaneously; they have to ensure that each actor or actress looks picture perfect for every party, red carpet, dinner and premiere. Once upon a time, outsiders could only dream about what happens during a fitting or in the last minutes before a celeb steps into an event, but now we have Instagram.
Here are a slew of the top stylists who you should follow on social media, in advance of the Golden Globes. These professionals have already begun to prep their clients for the Sunday evening award ceremony and you might be privy to a pic of a celeb or two before they hit the red carpet.
Karla Welch
Clients: Ruth Negga, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore
Handle: @Karlawelchstylist
Petra Flannery
Clients: Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Andrew Garfield
Handle: @petraflannery
Micaela Erlanger
Clients: Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris, Winona Ryder
Handle: @micaelaerlanger
Kate Young
Clients: Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman
Handle: @kateyoung
Elizabeth Stewart
Clients: Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain
Handle: @elizabethstewart1
Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn
Clients: Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins
Handles: @robzangardi, @marielwashere
Erin Walsh
Clients: Sarah Jessica Parker
Handle: @erinwalshnyc
Wendi and Nicole Ferreira
Clients: Octavia Spencer
Handle: @wendiandnicole
Ilaria Urbinati
Clients: Tom Hiddleston, Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Rami Malek, Damien Chazelle, Donald Glover, Ryan Reynolds
Handle: @ilariaurbinati
Jamie Mizrahi
Clients: Riley Keough
Handle: @sweetbabyjamie
Samantha McMillen
Clients: Evan Rachel Wood
Handle: @samanthamcmillen_stylist
Michael Fisher
Clients: Jonah Hill
Handle: @mjonf
Annabelle Harron
Clients: Rachel Bloom
Handle: @annabelleharron
Lauren Rodriguez
Clients: Gina Rodriguez
Handle: @whatlaurenloves