These Top Celebrity Stylists Will Be Dressing Golden Globe Nominees

It’s official: The award season marathon has begun and it has brought along the usual parade of tuxedos, gowns, impeccable updos and jaw-dropping jewels. But the celebs aren’t the only ones who are busy, running from the Golden Globes to the SAGs and the Oscars; their teams of stylists, hair stylists and makeup artists are hard at work, too.

The months of January and February are notoriously grueling for a celebrity stylist. Most of the L.A. wardrobers work with a number of clients simultaneously; they have to ensure that each actor or actress looks picture perfect for every party, red carpet, dinner and premiere. Once upon a time, outsiders could only dream about what happens during a fitting or in the last minutes before a celeb steps into an event, but now we have Instagram.

Here are a slew of the top stylists who you should follow on social media, in advance of the Golden Globes. These professionals have already begun to prep their clients for the Sunday evening award ceremony and you might be privy to a pic of a celeb or two before they hit the red carpet.

Karla Welch

Ruth x Erdem A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Clients: Ruth Negga, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore

Handle: @Karlawelchstylist

Petra Flannery

La-La-Voom #EmmaStone #LaLaLand #CriticsChoice Hair: @mararoszak Makeup: @rachel_goodwin A photo posted by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

Clients: Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Andrew Garfield

Handle: @petraflannery

Micaela Erlanger

Naomie x Rodarte 🍂🍁🌻🌼 #collateralbeauty A photo posted by Micaela Erlanger (@micaelaerlanger) on Dec 15, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

Clients: Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris, Winona Ryder

Handle: @micaelaerlanger

Kate Young

#michellewilliams at #criticschoiceawards in @louisvuitton A photo posted by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:32pm PST

Clients: Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman

Handle: @kateyoung

Elizabeth Stewart

Clients: Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain

Handle: @elizabethstewart1

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn



Prairie Goth and some sparkle @lilyjcollins wearing @eliesaabworld and @chanelofficial jewelry #CriticsChoiceAwards A photo posted by Mariel Haenn (@marielwashere) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:41pm PST

Clients: Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins

Handles: @robzangardi, @marielwashere

Erin Walsh



White Christmas ❄️❄️❄️❄️ #SJP at the #JingleBall last Friday clad in @alcoolique_official 🎁 A photo posted by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshnyc) on Dec 12, 2016 at 1:04am PST

Clients: Sarah Jessica Parker

Handle: @erinwalshnyc

Wendi and Nicole Ferreira



@therealoctaviaspencer, so chic and gorgeous at The Palm Springs Film Festival last night. A photo posted by Wendi and Nicole (@wendiandnicole) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Clients: Octavia Spencer

Handle: @wendiandnicole

Ilaria Urbinati

Casey Affleck wins Best Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival tonight in @Armani – styled by yours truly #manchesterbythesea #awardsseason A photo posted by Ilaria Urbinati (@ilariaurbinati) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

Clients: Tom Hiddleston, Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Rami Malek, Damien Chazelle, Donald Glover, Ryan Reynolds

Handle: @ilariaurbinati

Jamie Mizrahi

#RileyKeough in #dolcegabbana tonight at #nbr. 📸 by @beau_nelson A photo posted by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Clients: Riley Keough

Handle: @sweetbabyjamie

Samantha McMillen

ERW super chic in an Altuzarra brand new Pre-Fall 2017 pantsuit for the #criticschoiceawards tonight in LA. Jewelry by @anitakojewelry shoes @louboutinworld | hair by @hairbyjohnd and makeup by @tobyfleischman A photo posted by Samantha McMillen (@samanthamcmillen_stylist) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

Clients: Evan Rachel Wood

Handle: @samanthamcmillen_stylist

Michael Fisher

Clients: Jonah Hill

Handle: @mjonf

Annabelle Harron

Clients: Rachel Bloom

Handle: @annabelleharron

Lauren Rodriguez



Clients: Gina Rodriguez

Handle: @whatlaurenloves