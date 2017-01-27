Hanne Gaby Odiele Reveals She’s Intersex; Rodarte Collabs With Coach

Start your weekend informed with a dispatch on the top fashion news of the moment…

Model citizen: Hanne Gaby Odiele is making waves in the modeling industry, but not for being an “it” girl, although she definitely has that factor. Instead, the Belgian-born catwalker is openly speaking about being born with Androgen insensitivity syndrome and the stigma that being intersex has. She is now working with interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth and has agreed to be the face of the cause. via W.

To Paris: The latest brand to ditch NYFW is Rodarte. Laura and Kate Mulleavy, the brand’s founders, will be taking the show on the road to Paris for Fall/Winter 2017 this season. After that, they plan to deviate from the usual fashion week schedule, à la Vetements, and show bi-annually in July and January. via Business of Fashion.

Speaking of Rodarte…The brand has announced a collaboration with Coach. Featuring 15 pieces of clothing, including one handbag, this unlikely partnership will arrive in stores this April. via WWD.

Fashionable exit: After over 25 years at the helm of British Vogue, Alexandra Shulman is stepping down. The editor-in-chief’s longtime managing editor Frances Bentley has departed the publication as well, and neither of their successors has been named. via Vogue UK.

Winter blues? Mackage is showing that you can dance and look good in a winter coat in a new series of videos. Featuring dancers elegantly rocking the Edward Parka, these videos might make you consider busting a move, despite freezing temps. via YouTube.