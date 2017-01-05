Here Is What Every Founder or Entrepreneur Needs to be Successful

This piece originally appeared on Quora: What does every new founder need?

Dear Genie in a bottle,

I’m going to start a new company. Yes, Genie. I know I’m crazy. And, I know I only get eleven wishes. With these eleven wishes, please grant me:

A. A great co-founder. Batman needed Robin. The Lone Ranger had Tonto. And every great founder needs at least one great co-founder. So please grant me a great co-founder. And please grant me…

B. Wisdom. Decisions are never clear when you are CEO. There are multiple options and multiple paths. Please grant me the wisdom to decide on the right path. And, while you’re at it Genie, please grant me…

C. Grit. I know it’s a tough road to success. I’m going to need Grit and lot’s of it (read: What’s The One Trait All Successful Entrepreneurs Have?) to hang in there during all the rough times ahead. Oh, and could you also grant me…

D. A reality distortion field. Like the one Steve Jobs had. Yeah. That would be really useful I think. You need to bend reality when you’re starting a new company. Then it would really useful if you could grant me…

E. A great network. Then I can recruit a great team to work with. You know. A team that is passionate, has integrity, is smart, and fits the company culture.

And since, we’re on the subject of integrity. Genie please grant me…

F. A soul. Temptation is everywhere. And I never want to lose my integrity. Ever. Even if it means doing things that might hurt. I’m also going to need…

G. Generosity. I can’t expect to keep 100% of the equity for myself. I need to be fair and generous to the team. I know that I will rewarded many times over by being generous. Speaking of generosity, Genie please grant me..

H. A loving and supportive family. It’s going to be tough on my family because, even when I’m with them, I’m going to focusing on the company.

And there are going to be near-death experiences where it looks like everything we’ve worked for is going to go away. That’s when I’m really going to need my family’s love and support. And speaking of support, Genie please grant me…

I. Good investors. And by good investors, I mean supportive investors. You know, investors that are going to hang in there during the ups and downs of building a company. And it would really make my investors and me happy Genie if you could grant me…

J. An exploding market. It doesn’t even have to be the market we originally aimed for Genie. It can be a new market that needs what were developing (with a few tweaks).

A growing market would be really nice. Finally Genie, please grant me the most important wish of all…

K. Luck. Without luck I know it’s next to impossible to win, so please grant me some luck. I know I’m going to need it.

Thanks Genie! I know I’m asking for a lot, but I’m going to need every bit of your help to succeed,

Brett

Brett Fox is an accomplished high-tech executive with experience as a CEO, turnaround specialist, and executive coach. He has built several businesses from $0 to >$100M and has raised over $100M in venture capital and private equity. You can learn more by going to www.brettjfox.com, where this piece originally ran. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.