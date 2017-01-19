Here’s the Easiest Way to Cop Louis Vuitton x Supreme

Hello. @louisvuitton x @supremenewyork x @mrkimjones A photo posted by Nickelson Wooster (@nickwooster) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Rumors that Louis Vuitton was collaborating with Supreme first leaked earlier this January. Of course the thought of the heritage French label partnering up with the cool kid skate brand was enough to send fans into a cold sweat.

This morning, those rumors were confirmed as fact when the brand’s menswear artistic director, Kim Jones, rolled out Vuitton‘s Fall/Winter 2017 collection in Paris. Among the lush ribbed cashmere turtlenecks and paper bag waist trousers were plenty of Supreme branded merch. A denim jacket featured both LV logos and Supreme’s loud stamp; a red duffle was branded by the streetwear brand. There were also scarves, cross-body bags and even little keychains created for the collaboration. Blogger Bryanboy shared a photo of Vuitton’s much adored iPhone cases, swathed in the collaboration’s theme.

Louis Vuitton x Supreme for Fall 2017 A photo posted by 👔: BENJAMIN WONG / Khanakon P. (@benjaminpetewong) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:16am PST

But that’s not all. Vogue got an in depth look at the collection, which also included an oblong red trunk, a silk scarf, wallets, luggage tags, a backpack and a baseball jersey (not all of these pieces made it onto the runway, however). For the most dedicated skaters, there’s even a board included in the range. We doubt you’d want to put wheels on it and actually use it on the road; the best use of this pricey skateboard is to hang it on a wall.

But how did these two brands become partners? Jones explained to Vogue: “It was Michael Burke, the CEO of Louis Vuitton, called me up one day and said, ‘Do you know the people at Supreme because I’m really interested in the brand and I’d like to talk to the founder,’ who’s James Jebbia, who I know. So I said you can get his number off me if we can do a collaboration with them! And we sort of started there. Michael was very into it and very supportive.”

lowkey digging this collab #LVxSupreme #AW17 A photo posted by j o s h. (@__champagnejoshy) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:24am PST

According to Jones, the collaboration has been in the works for a year. And if you want to cop a piece from this collection, you’re going to have to follow both brands very carefully. Jones teased that these bags will be dropped in areas around the globe, though the colors and the release dates will be staggered.

“It’s about respect,” is how he explained this retail plan.

So, how does one snag a piece of this collection, right now? A few crafty Instagrammers have figured it out. First, you need to acquire a Louis Vuitton bag, in any shape or size. Preferably, the bag should be in red Epi leather or the classic brown and tan monogram. Then, head to your nearest Supreme store and stock up on their logo sticker (the bigger, the better). Alternatively, you can stock up on them from eBay.

Predicted it since '15 #LVxSupreme A photo posted by Parisa Birgani (@parisabirgani) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:28am PST

Finally, stick your Supreme sticker onto your Louis Vuitton bag and voila! You’ve copped the hottest Fall/Winter 2017 collection, long before it lands in stores. Well, as long as authenticity isn’t an issue..