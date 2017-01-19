Rear Window: Inside a Photographer’s Chic Home

The apartment is on the fifth floor.











“In the daytime, it is very light and sunny,” Sotheby’s International Realty broker Martine Capdevielle assured the Observer, guiding us to the elevator of 21 East 66th Street.

Sadly, the sun had already set as we stepped into the marble-tiled entry of the fifth-floor apartment, but the 1,906-square-foot space is nonetheless quite bright and airy, made all the more so by the 10-foot beamed ceilings.

“This is a prewar condo, which is quite rare on these blocks,” Capdevielle noted of the co-op-filled pocket of the Upper East Side from Park to Fifth, walking into the living room, where oak herringbone floors and a marble-mantled wood-burning fireplace add to the home’s charm.

“There is a great flow,” she continued, moving into the contiguous formal dining room of her $5.9 million listing, as if to demonstrate such. “It’s a very pleasant view,” Capdevielle opined, peering out the dining room’s north-facing windows. “Like Rear Window,” she laughed. “At night, the view is very pretty,” the seller, a photographer, chimed in. “For a photographer, more so than in the daytime.”

The kitchen, with stone floors, gives a “feel of…Provence,” and is appointed with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. A separate laundry room, with two wine cellars, may attract “someone downsizing from a townhouse,” she offered. “They don’t want a washer and dryer in the corridor or closet!”

A small bedroom, with a separate renovated bathroom, is located just off the kitchen. “This room could be used by a teenage, kids or grandkids,” Capdevielle suggested.

The master suite faces south, and is equipped with an immaculate walk-in closet and a newly renovated windowed bathroom, with countertops, floors and walls bedecked in Walter Zanger Italian marble, as well as Waterworks and Duravit fixtures.

“It’s rare to find such private and equal space,” Capdevielle pointed out, opening the door to the neighboring, similarly configured secondary bedroom, complete with en-suite marble bath.

“Everyone says they slept so well in here,” the seller said, gesturing towards the windows in the bedroom. “I’ve taken a lot of photos from this window as well—there’s something about the beauty of the windows themselves,” he sighed.