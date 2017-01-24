Hudson’s Congressman Sires to Serve as Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-West New York) will continue serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere for the 115th Congress.

Sires has served as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee since the 113th Congress and has been a member of the Subcommittee for his entire tenure in the House of Representatives since 2006.

“I thank my colleagues for their support and trust once again to lead the Democrats on a Subcommittee that oversees a part of the world that is not only important to our foreign policy and national security interests, but a region that is deeply personal to me and many of my constituents,” Sires said. “In my capacity as Ranking Member I am eager to continue working with Chairman Duncan and the rest of the members of the Subcommittee to strengthen relations with our Canadian and Latin American neighbors, to ensure the prosperity of the Hemisphere, and to fight and protect human rights under siege in any of the region’s leaders who may try and trample them.”

The Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere has jurisdiction over issues pertaining to the countries in South America, North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Other Democrats serving with Congressman Sires on the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere include Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX), Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL), Congresswoman Norma Torres (CA), Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY) and,Congressman Gregory Meeks (NY).

Sires was also selected to continue to serve as member of the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats.