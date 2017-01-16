Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Young Pope’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

HBO’s long-awaited series The Young Pope finally premiered in the US on Sunday, but the memes surrounding the show have been in effect all week.

I'm an idiot

A photo posted by Steve Dyer (@yessteveyes) on

#theyoungpope #dealwithit

A photo posted by Louis Pérez (@ldperez) on

2017 🙏 #youngpope Picture credit: @laolunyc #happynewyear #breakingboundaries

A photo posted by Oluwatobi Adewumi (@otobiartworld) on

"But moooooooom…!" 😫 #holy #holymary #calling #vow #youngpope #madonna #painting #sacred #profane #jesus

A photo posted by Francesco Nea (@francesco_nea) on

almost #revelation like #youngpope #beardlife #mencoat

A photo posted by Marcin Brylski (@marcinbrylski) on

A Younger Pope…

#YoungPope – Sunday's on #HBO!

A photo posted by JB Lite (@jbliteimages) on

The Youngest Pope…

YP #deenobalzac #youngPope #illustration #sketch #tattoo

A photo posted by Deeno (@deenobalzac) on

Even the real Pope has been brought into things!

*gulp #🍪🍼 #firstworldproblems #relatable #uber #youngpope

A photo posted by All First World Problems (@allfirstworldproblems_) on

As did Leslie Knope, for rhyming reasons mostly.

v excited about this show

A photo posted by nate (@nahtzen) on

Of course, Twitter jokesters got in on the action.

So excited for this crossover series, Law and Order: The Vatican.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live continues to dedicate much of its content to lampooning Trump.

So, is Alec Baldwin officially a cast member yet?

Or is he in the running for another job?

Even Tina Fey made a cameo appearance to say some things about Trump.

Basically me today 😱 #OMG #tinafey ‼️‼️‼️‼️on #snl #princessleia #starwars #felicityjones #rogueone 💣

A photo posted by laura irigoitia gimenez (@laurairigim) on

She came to host Felicity Jones as a Princess Leia-esque hologram.

Tina was on SNL last night! #snl #saturdaynightlive #tinafey #30rock #felicityjones #lizlemon #tupac

A photo posted by Queen Amy🍷 (@poehlernation) on

#snl #felicityjones #monologue #tinafey #trump 💩💩💩 NO ONE CARES ‼️‼️‼️

A photo posted by laura irigoitia gimenez (@laurairigim) on

Gueeeessss whoooo had something to saaaaaaay about the shoooow?

And guess who had something to say about Trump having something to say about it? Pretty much the whole internet.

