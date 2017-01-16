Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Young Pope’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

HBO’s long-awaited series The Young Pope finally premiered in the US on Sunday, but the memes surrounding the show have been in effect all week.

The Young Pope: This ain't your daddy's Pope pic.twitter.com/q18fqxNJEz — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) January 10, 2017

I'm an idiot A photo posted by Steve Dyer (@yessteveyes) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:58am PST

#theyoungpope #dealwithit A photo posted by Louis Pérez (@ldperez) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:02am PST

2017 🙏 #youngpope Picture credit: @laolunyc #happynewyear #breakingboundaries A photo posted by Oluwatobi Adewumi (@otobiartworld) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:10pm PST

almost #revelation like #youngpope #beardlife #mencoat A photo posted by Marcin Brylski (@marcinbrylski) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

A Younger Pope…

#YoungPope – Sunday's on #HBO! A photo posted by JB Lite (@jbliteimages) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

The Youngest Pope…

YP #deenobalzac #youngPope #illustration #sketch #tattoo A photo posted by Deeno (@deenobalzac) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Even the real Pope has been brought into things!

*gulp #🍪🍼 #firstworldproblems #relatable #uber #youngpope A photo posted by All First World Problems (@allfirstworldproblems_) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

As did Leslie Knope, for rhyming reasons mostly.

v excited about this show A photo posted by nate (@nahtzen) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

Of course, Twitter jokesters got in on the action.

If young pope don't trust you, he gon' excommunicate you #youngpope — Alex Weissman (@AlexWeissman99) January 4, 2017

Young Pope, get out of my mind

Your love for God is way out of line

Better run, Pope

You're much too young, Pope#YoungPope — Christopher Souza (@ChristophSouza) January 6, 2017

ugh the young pope banged my mom — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) January 15, 2017

Just saw the first 15 minutes of the #YoungPope and all he does is text his friends and complain about the wifi. #YoungPope — chris deluca (@whatsucksblog) January 5, 2017

JUDE LAW: I am the Pope, and also let me just say 'Neurosis is always a substitute for legitimate suffering'." #YoungPope #JungPope — chris deluca (@whatsucksblog) January 5, 2017

Hope #TheYoungPope walks down the halls of the Vatican in slo-mo to The Weeknd. — Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) January 14, 2017

"Please, The Pope is my father. Call me The Young Pope." — Daniel Radosh (@danielradosh) January 15, 2017

I wish I was papal You're so fucking papal BUT I'M TOO OLD I'M A GEEZER WHAT THE HELL AM I DOING HERE? I'M NOT THE YOUNG POPE HERE — arden jurskis (@ArdenJurskis) January 6, 2017

So excited for this crossover series, Law and Order: The Vatican.

"His name is Jonas. He hustles drug-laced animal crackers across the church. Neighborhood kids are calling him the Young Pope." pic.twitter.com/ps3uFsbuMU — Eric Francisco (@EricTheDragon) January 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live continues to dedicate much of its content to lampooning Trump.

"I do not want to talk about the pee pee….I am going to bring back a strong, thick stream of jobs." #SNL pic.twitter.com/jdZWTSzOri — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2017

"Are you really, really sure [Russia was behind the hacking]?"

"It was China. I mean Canada. It was Meryl Streep." #SNL pic.twitter.com/HcCHk1GHXa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2017

So, is Alec Baldwin officially a cast member yet?

The last time this many people were talking about #goldenshowers R. Kelly was on top of the charts. #AlecBaldwin #Trump #SNL A video posted by Kozmoe Alonzo (@kozmoe_alonzo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

#SNL used a Golden opportunity to share a steady stream of laughs!

WATCH THIS! Urine for a treat!#HowICauseTrouble#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/2SFmlzgowE — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 15, 2017

Or is he in the running for another job?

Even Tina Fey made a cameo appearance to say some things about Trump.

Basically me today 😱 #OMG #tinafey ‼️‼️‼️‼️on #snl #princessleia #starwars #felicityjones #rogueone 💣 A photo posted by laura irigoitia gimenez (@laurairigim) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

She came to host Felicity Jones as a Princess Leia-esque hologram.

Tina was on SNL last night! #snl #saturdaynightlive #tinafey #30rock #felicityjones #lizlemon #tupac A photo posted by Queen Amy🍷 (@poehlernation) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:29am PST

#snl #felicityjones #monologue #tinafey #trump 💩💩💩 NO ONE CARES ‼️‼️‼️ A photo posted by laura irigoitia gimenez (@laurairigim) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

Gueeeessss whoooo had something to saaaaaaay about the shoooow?

When Tina Fey makes this joke on #SNL and #DonaldTrump lives up to it and completes the joke! You know the guy who wants John Lewis to focus on crime in the inner cities of his district, but has time as PRESIDENT to focus on Twitter and SNL… #OurNextPresident A photo posted by David Vereen Wright (@reallywright) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

And guess who had something to say about Trump having something to say about it? Pretty much the whole internet.

Hey @realDonaldTrump! Want to know what I do when I don't like shows, or I think they are bad TV? I don't watch them you asshat #SNL — Sean Moore (@soxinky) January 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You literally have one of the most fragile egos and thinnest skin ever. Get over it. And you're an idiot #trump #idot #SNL — James Emil (@Gonzofromcanada) January 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Then why don't you stop complaining about #SNL and start being a leader? You don't love USA, you love yourself. — Marie Tom (@MarieTom16) January 16, 2017

@nycjim He's just looking for attention since most of Sunday night news is about Obamas departure…Alec Baldwin was hilarious! #snl — Marlena Skrobe (@sweetmarlena) January 16, 2017