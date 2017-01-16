Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Young Pope’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
HBO’s long-awaited series The Young Pope finally premiered in the US on Sunday, but the memes surrounding the show have been in effect all week.
A Younger Pope…
The Youngest Pope…
Even the real Pope has been brought into things!
As did Leslie Knope, for rhyming reasons mostly.
Of course, Twitter jokesters got in on the action.
So excited for this crossover series, Law and Order: The Vatican.
Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live continues to dedicate much of its content to lampooning Trump.
So, is Alec Baldwin officially a cast member yet?
Or is he in the running for another job?
Even Tina Fey made a cameo appearance to say some things about Trump.
She came to host Felicity Jones as a Princess Leia-esque hologram.
Gueeeessss whoooo had something to saaaaaaay about the shoooow?
And guess who had something to say about Trump having something to say about it? Pretty much the whole internet.