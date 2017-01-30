Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Young Pope’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Riverdale is the CW’s Archie update, and after just one episode, it has internet teens going nuts.
Folks have already started to ship Betty and Veronica!
Yeah, okay, people are kinda into Archie too.
And Judghead ain’t no slouch either.
And naturally, there’s also Archie and Jughead shipping.
Riverdale confessions are welcome here.
HBO’s The Young Pope is still garnering chatter. Much of it has to do with how wonderfully evil the characters are.
This might be a slight problem, yes!
Well, um, this is nice!
Wait, is Young Pope just Old Jughead?
The Young Pup has been anointed!