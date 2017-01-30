Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Young Pope’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Riverdale is the CW’s Archie update, and after just one episode, it has internet teens going nuts.

[1.01] loved this scene too much haha⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ qotp: [beronica] or barchie?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ let me know in the comments! A photo posted by — riverdale (@darkriverdale) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Ok, Veronica just called Archie "Teen Outlander". This is definitely not my childhood Archie comics, but it's a lot of fun. #Riverdale — Audra Halfdansdottir (@intheprairie) January 29, 2017

Folks have already started to ship Betty and Veronica!

I'm shipping Betty and Veronica as I always have. #Riverdale — Alexia 🌲👑❤ (@_notsoevilqueen) January 29, 2017

(Not My Edit) #riverdale #veronicalodge #bettycooper #camilamendes #lilireinhart #beronica #bettyandveronica A video posted by River Dale (@riverdalevine) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

BERONICA 😍 follow the editor if you like this edit.. cr; @riverdaleedits . . #beronica #riverdale #beronicaedit #riverdaleedit A video posted by best multifandom (@multirings) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

TFW Veronica makes an obscure reference that you don't completely understand, but roll with it anyway. #Riverdale #CW pic.twitter.com/0QcC3eupTU — Brian E. Paterson (@BrianEPaterson) January 29, 2017

Yeah, okay, people are kinda into Archie too.

Archie smiling 😍 @kjapa. . . . #archie #riverdale A photo posted by ARCHIEEEEE (@rivverdalle) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

😜…| I'll just leave this here! . . #KJApa #archieandrews #Riverdale #101 A video posted by ♛ Doppelvision (@doppelvision) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

♥ [Riverdale confession] Agree or disagree ? – – #riverdale #riverdaleshowxconfess A photo posted by showxconfess (@showxconfess) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

And Judghead ain’t no slouch either.

If you dont want to see me spam more riverdale pics in this account follow @rivverdalle… Follows back! . . . #riverdale #archie #jughead A photo posted by MULTIFANDOM EDITS (@itsthehundred) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

I want his moles tattooed on my face and neck in the same spot… pls #aesthetic #tumblr #colesprouse #riverdale A photo posted by dhdj (@jxlr) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Blah. Tags: #colesprouse #riverdale A photo posted by Jughead (@_.jughead._.jones) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Life is shitty. Tags: #colesprouse #jughead #riverdale A photo posted by Jughead (@_.jughead._.jones) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

And naturally, there’s also Archie and Jughead shipping.

The way he looks at Archie… . . . . #jughead #riverdale #archie A photo posted by ARCHIEEEEE (@rivverdalle) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Riverdale confessions are welcome here.

"ok Archie Andrews is the #1 fuccboi of America" – my sister, watching #Riverdale (which is too much, and therefore excellent) — MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) January 29, 2017

HBO’s The Young Pope is still garnering chatter. Much of it has to do with how wonderfully evil the characters are.

Is #TheYoungPope outrageous? Yes. But it's that best kind of outrageous. Plus it's entertaining to see the Pope as a villainous character. — Foxymophandleman (@tylerjuranovich) January 30, 2017

#TheYoungPope Voiello is truly a treacherous one. A rat in a robe. — Spot Jenkins (@JMKIII58) January 30, 2017

I just can't get enough of #TheYoungPope. Best anti hero on tv. @HBO — Doug DeGirolamo (@arts_challenged) January 30, 2017

I'll say one thing for Jude Law – he does smug very well. #TheYoungPope — Jen to the T (@mnstrpc) January 30, 2017

This asshole is so fucking extra about everything especially this wink. #TheYoungPope pic.twitter.com/pUpA11VAFI — Nasty Woman (@heykerryk) January 30, 2017

"Honey, you should see me in a crown" #TheYoungPope having a Moriarty moment — MyCupofTea (@LA_LCSW) January 30, 2017

This might be a slight problem, yes!

Is it weird I identify with jude law's character in #TheYoungPope ? — eric lyons (@EglyonsEric) January 30, 2017

Watching a show w/ inexperienced over-confident person w/ sudden vast power and the world is freaking out #TheYoungPope #RealityTV #welp — Katie Mc (@KatieMcAtGR) January 30, 2017

Well, um, this is nice!

#TheYoungPope brings me closer to my grandma. 🙏 It'll be 8 years in June since she passed. 😔 — Trish (@SlyBibliomaniac) January 30, 2017

Wait, is Young Pope just Old Jughead?

The Young Pope meets @dolcegabbana in this wickedly funny Vatican-inspired mash up courtesy of @wmag online! #dolcegabbana #judelaw #theyoungpope A photo posted by Daily Front Row (@dailyfrontrow) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Awesome! Sadly…#Eeriesimilarities #righthismoment #insanenarcissist #theyoungpope A photo posted by noelle balfour (@no_e11e) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

The Young Pup has been anointed!