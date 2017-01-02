Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Homeland’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
If there was ever a show with an obsessive fan base, it’s Sherlock, which has just returned for its fourth season.
Even Arby’s is geeked out on the series.
Look, some art came out of it!
And also, some less proficient art.
I JUST FINISHED THE NEW EPISODE SPOILERS AHEAD DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVE NOT SEE IT YET * * * * * MARY. THE FUCK. MARY. WHY. I FUCKING HATE HER. WHY THE FUCK. NOW JOHN HATES SHERLOCK BECAUSE OF YOU WHAT THE FUCK. GO TO HELL JESUS CHRIST IM SO ANGRY. THE NEW EP NEEDS TO COME OUT NOW BECAUSE I AM FUCKING PISSED. ok that was my rant on Mary (please dont hate in the comments, I know that some people like Mary but I literally cannot stand her) * (Creds to artist) * { #sherlock #bbcsherlock #sherlockholmes #johnwatson #johnlock #fanart }
Everyone just wants to ship Sherlock and Watson, man.
Because johnlock is life and I can't stop drawing today apparently. Here's some fluff
spoiler.. • • • I WANTED HER DEAD BUT IF IT MET HATING SHERLOCK SO BAD I WOULD RATHER HER BE ALIVE! IM SCREAMING SO HARD! My dad asked me if I was okay and I told him I was dead inside. • • {#sherlockfandom #johnlockfluff #sherlock #johnwatson #johnlock #sherlocked #johnlocked #johnlockisreal #johnlockfanart #johnisgayforsherlock #sherlockholmes #sherlockian #johnlockian #johnisaholmosexual #johnlockismyotp #jawn #sherlawk #jawnlocked #jawnlawked #gayshipsareyayships}
Remember when Sherlock wasn't so dark and everyone was happy?
We feel you, series of memes.
Meanwhile, Showtime released the sixth season premiere of Homeland two weeks ahead of schedule. That’s totally something the CIA would do, if it weren’t busy listening to jazz as a metaphor for its chaotic mental state.
The show’s bringing all kinds of political feelings to the surface.
Whoa. This woman is in for a really big surprise!