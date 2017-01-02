Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Homeland’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

If there was ever a show with an obsessive fan base, it’s Sherlock, which has just returned for its fourth season.

#sherlock A photo posted by Karthick Ram (@karthickr8) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Well I guess it is officially that time, where the #Sherlock fandom goes absolutely insane and the rest of the Internet is forced to watch — Kamryn Zamago (@kamrynzam) January 2, 2017

"I always know when the game is on. Do you know why?" "Why?" "Because I love it."#sherlock #SherlockPBS — Kelby Carr (@kelbycarr) January 2, 2017

I just need a safe space to talk openly about the feelings that Martin Freeman's hair in the new #Sherlock episode gave me — Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) January 2, 2017

Even Arby’s is geeked out on the series.

Look, some art came out of it!

THW NEWEST EPISODE OF SHERLOCK MESSED ME UP • • • • #sherlockseason4 #sherlock #sherlockfeels A photo posted by fif ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@what.is.a.creative) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

And also, some less proficient art.

Tbt Victorian Sherlock Christmas Special where everyone was pure 🔍 💿 🔎 – Tags: #Sherlock#SherlockSeason4#Season4#SherlockBBC#221B#SherlockArt#SherlockFanArt#Fanart#BenedictCumberbatch#Johnlock#JohnWatson#SherlockHolmes#Art#Artwork#Cartoon#Illustration#Digital#DigitalArt#DigitalArts#Drawing#Draw#Doodle#Doodles#Color#Coloring#ArtStyle#Artstyles#Reference#Emelleton A photo posted by Raoul | Ravioli | Sean's (@emelleton) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Everyone just wants to ship Sherlock and Watson, man.

Can finally share my felt creation. This was my gift to my best friend @fluff_muppet this Christmas #sherlock and #johnwatson in silhouette. I make them in felt and paper but just love the final look when done in felt #crafty #create A photo posted by AJ (@ledbytheunknown) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Remember when Sherlock wasn't so dark and everyone was happy? (NOT SMUT I CUT THE PART DOWN THIS IS NOT SMUT OK BECAUSE IF IT WAS JOHN IS TOP) 🔍 💿 🔎 – Tags: #Sherlock#SherlockSeason4#Season4#SherlockBBC#221B#SherlockArt#SherlockFanArt#Fanart#BenedictCumberbatch#Johnlock#JohnWatson#SherlockHolmes#Art#Artwork#Cartoon#Illustration#Digital#DigitalArt#DigitalArts#Drawing#Draw#Doodle#Doodles#Color#Coloring#ArtStyle#Artstyles#Reference#Emelleton A photo posted by Raoul | Ravioli | Sean's (@emelleton) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

We feel you, series of memes.

#Sherlock fandom: Oh god Oh god Oh god the pain *5 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/WPdgU3ze4S — 🍾 (@SaucyScribe) January 2, 2017

me after watching the new episode #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/IOxiRZkV8g — Elif Su Özoğlu (@MissingGirlll) January 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Showtime released the sixth season premiere of Homeland two weeks ahead of schedule. That’s totally something the CIA would do, if it weren’t busy listening to jazz as a metaphor for its chaotic mental state.

The Sorkin-esque expository ISIS commentary of #Homeland first episode is what I've been missing since the #westwing ended #tv — Eco Suave (@ryantrevors) January 2, 2017

Fantastic premiere of #Homeland. It's all set. Can't wait! And what brilliant acting, Quinn! — Deepak (@writtenbyDK) January 2, 2017

Current status- binge watching #Homeland and eating Doritos. Cheers 2017.. I like you already. 🙌🏻 — Katie B (@Ksheets2006) January 2, 2017

Showtime releasing the premiere of #Homeland early is beyond clutch — Zack Stahl (@Zack_Stahl15) January 2, 2017

The show’s bringing all kinds of political feelings to the surface.

"Presidents don't get chances, they get tested." #Homeland well if that isn't relevant I don't know what is — tina1020 (@tina1020) January 2, 2017

Watched the new episode of #Homeland , another show ruined by liberal bullshit — Joe Mandrusiak (@joeylikethis) January 2, 2017

#Homeland season 6 premiere has a Madam President-Elect 😍😍 awesome — Rocio Araujo (@_rocio) January 2, 2017

Homeland is alternate history this season, huh? #Homeland — jason (@Jason) January 2, 2017

#Homeland writing in "Madam President Elect" even they couldn't predict reality. — CERSEI CANNISTER (@EMCEE_PHATTUMS) January 2, 2017

I guess #Homeland bet the bank that Hillary was going to win since they are scripting a female POTUS in the new series…not u 2 Showtime! 😂 — 🇺🇸USA 🇷🇺RUSSIA (@WeaverJim) January 2, 2017

I guess they were expecting hillary to be elected. Boy were they probably as dissapointed as I was. #Homeland — Duane Perry (@dlperry1956) January 2, 2017

Whoa. This woman is in for a really big surprise!