Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Homeland’

By 01/02/17 12:14pm

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

If there was ever a show with an obsessive fan base, it’s Sherlock, which has just returned for its fourth season.

 

 

 

#sherlock

A photo posted by Karthick Ram (@karthickr8) on

 

 

 

 

Even Arby’s is geeked out on the series.

 

 

Look, some art came out of it!

 

THW NEWEST EPISODE OF SHERLOCK MESSED ME UP • • • • #sherlockseason4 #sherlock #sherlockfeels

A photo posted by fif ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@what.is.a.creative) on

 

And also, some less proficient art.

 

 

 

 

 

Everyone just wants to ship Sherlock and Watson, man.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We feel you, series of memes.

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Showtime released the sixth season premiere of Homeland two weeks ahead of schedule. That’s totally something the CIA would do, if it weren’t busy listening to jazz as a metaphor for its chaotic mental state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The show’s bringing all kinds of political feelings to the surface.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whoa. This woman is in for a really big surprise!

 

 

 

 

 

