If You’re an Introvert, You’re Probably Getting Screwed at Work

If you’re an introvert, you’ve likely suspected or known for a long time that you get a raw deal when it comes to work and your career. You’ve seen extroverted people get promoted seemingly for being everyone’s friend, while the hardworking introverts of the world go unnoticed, unrewarded and largely taken for granted. Unfortunately, you may not be entirely wrong or exaggerating the situation if you feel this way. Recent studies show that extroverts are disproportionately featured at the top end of income scales because they are more likely to be in management positions.

According to Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, this is not a surprise: “Extroverts are routinely chosen for leadership positions and introverts are looked over, even though introverts often deliver better outcomes,” Cain says. “They’re not perceived as leadership material.”

Look around your office and you’ll find that most managers and supervisors are extroverted, and in turn will hire and promote those who share their extroverted trait. Achievements and qualifications, depressingly, don’t matter as much as we think they do, because they tend to get overlooked in favor of personality traits and the rapport the potential hire has with the manager. According to research conducted by Lauren Rivera, most of the time those in charge of hiring and promotion defined merit in their own image, meaning the most qualified interviewees were those that best resembled their interviewers.

Management research has also confirmed that introverts are much less likely than extroverts to be groomed for leadership positions, even though another Wharton study led by Professor Adam Grant found that introverted leaders outperform extroverted ones when managing proactive employees.

According to a survey published in Industrial Psychiatry, among the general population, introverts and extroverts are roughly 50/50. As soon as we take the first step up the career ladder to the level of supervisor, however, the percentage of extroverts jumps to 88 percent, and it only gets worse from there. By the time we hit senior executives, introverts comprise only 2 percent of the population.

Pete Ross deconstructs the psychology and philosophy of the business world, careers and everyday life. You can follow him on Twitter @prometheandrive.