JK Rowling Drops Hint On New Book, Women’s March Seeks Original Art

Author J.K. Rowling dropped a visual hint for her next book on Twitter when she changed the cover photo to Harmen Steenwyck’s 1640 painting Still Life: An Allegory of the Vanities of Human Life. Along with the image, Rowling tweeted, “It’s hard to find a header that sums up everything I’m working on at the moment, but this painting comes close! It’s by Harmen Steenwyck.” (artnet News)

The upcoming Women’s March on Washington, which is timed to coincide with the presidential inauguration, has put out an open call to female-identifying artists for art that to be used on posters and banners. Selected artists will receive a $500 grant. (Hyperallergic)

David Byrne has concocted an “immersive theater performance” in Silicon Valley called “Neurosociety” that even he can’t accurately classify. “Is it science, art, theater, or what? A little bit of all of the above I’d say,” he said in a statement. (A.V. Club)

British artists Jeremy Deller and Elaine Constantine reflect on the lasting influence Northern England has had on the creativity. (Financial Times)

Next month, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will open an exhibition of works by 12 artists who have been asked to imagine what life in Europe will be like 2,000 years in the future. (Art Newspaper)