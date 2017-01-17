The Internet Has a Plan to Make Joe Biden the Next President—And It Just Might Work

The current presidential situation in the U.S. has been giving people a lot of feels, and not in a good way. Many are sad to see Barack Obama leave the Oval Office. They love Joe Biden too (especially his bromance with Obama), and these same

people are, to put it gently, not the biggest fans of President-elect Donald Trump.

But what if there was a way to snatch the next presidency from Trump and give it to Biden? Something tells us the majority of American people would be for it. Well, the internet has come up with a plan that’s so crazy, it just might work.

It all starts with Obama. If he were to resign anytime between now and the inauguration on Friday, Joe Biden would fill the role and officially become the 45th president of the U.S.

& also simply because Biden is a pimp. A photo posted by Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

While this wouldn’t actually stop Trump from becoming president, it’s still considered a double whammy to the many people rallying behind it online. Not only would it give the beloved Biden a chance to be president for a bit, but it would also troll Trump in a way that would certainly send him ranting to Twitter. If Biden becomes the 45th president, that means Trump will be 46th and all the gifts he’s received and the merchandise that’s already been made declaring him number 45 will be inaccurate. Any of his supporters who already own it will actually be repping Biden.

The internet has also had a good time imagining what Biden would do in his day as president:

Someone on Reddit: Obama should resign a few days early just so Joe gets to be the 45th President for the next week. pic.twitter.com/hnUR1UTEkE — Cat (@catherinegee) January 11, 2017

So what do you say, Obama?