The Internet Has a Plan to Make Joe Biden the Next President—And It Just Might Work

By 01/17/17 11:43am
The internet wants to snub Trump and promote Joe.

The internet wants to snub Trump and give Joe a promotion. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The current presidential situation in the U.S. has been giving people a lot of feels, and not in a good way. Many are sad to see Barack Obama leave the Oval Office. They love Joe Biden too (especially his bromance with Obama), and these same
people are, to put it gently, not the biggest fans of President-elect Donald Trump.

But what if there was a way to snatch the next presidency from Trump and give it to Biden? Something tells us the majority of American people would be for it. Well, the internet has come up with a plan that’s so crazy, it just might work.

It all starts with Obama. If he were to resign anytime between now and the inauguration on Friday, Joe Biden would fill the role and officially become the 45th president of the U.S.

& also simply because Biden is a pimp.

A photo posted by Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry) on

While this wouldn’t actually stop Trump from becoming president, it’s still considered a double whammy to the many people rallying behind it online. Not only would it give the beloved Biden a chance to be president for a bit, but it would also troll Trump in a way that would certainly send him ranting to Twitter. If Biden becomes the 45th president, that means Trump will be 46th and all the gifts he’s received and the merchandise that’s already been made declaring him number 45 will be inaccurate. Any of his supporters who already own it will actually be repping Biden.

The internet has also had a good time imagining what Biden would do in his day as president:

So what do you say, Obama?

Article continues below
More from Politics
The US Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
The Definitive List of Congressional Democrats Not Attending Trump’s Inauguration