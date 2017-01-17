Now You Can Wear Jonathan Simkhai to the Gym

Jonathan Simkhai is a designer who is not afraid to present a woman with a skimpy dress; one that really shows off her figure, rather than hiding it. That could be in the form of a sheer, barely there black lace dress or an asymmetrical dress that boasts the better part of a clavicle and an entire thigh. But in order to slip into one of these creations, one might want to hit the gym. Hard.

Luckily, the designer has just partnered up with Carbon38 on a range of fitness gear that will actually encourage you to hit the gym. Or at least brag to your fellow gym goers about your designer garb, made for breaking a sweat.

The 16-piece collection includes many of the signature details from Simkhai’s main range, including a pair of laced leggings that trace the shape of the leg and a balloon sleeve that unexpectedly dresses up a half-zip fitness top.

“This collection with Carbon38 came from my desire to merge my signature motifs with performance fabrics and active designs. The collection was developed with movement in mind, so I took the opportunity to partner with Carbon38, the leader in the active fashion space to present the line in a way that was really fun and unusual,” said Simkhai.

Indeed, the line demonstrates a seamless blend of casual athleisure and fashion, with a flared mini dress alongside more traditional activewear staples such as leggings and sports bras. It’s ideal even if you’re not a fitness fanatic, because the entire collection is still stylish enough to wear throughout the day; you don’t need to step foot in a gym to rock these threads.

The line is made in Los Angeles, and the pieces range from $125 to $465. The collection is now live, so check out the Jonathan Simkhai x Carbon38 collab ASAP to get your hands on a few items.

If you’re want a sneak peak of the collection, Simkhai and Carbon38 partnered with Harper’s Bazaar to celebrate the launch and create a dance video, showing off the new clothing line on the dancers in the clip.

“We worked with Harper’s Bazaar to create an amazing dance video that shows off the capabilities of the clothes using some a-typical models,” said Simkhai. “The dancers have the most incredible athletic bodies and looking stunning in the collection. The goal of this collection is to empower women to lead their active lives in style, and I love that this video inspires people to get up and move!”