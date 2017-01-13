Lassiter on Power and Politics This Weekend

PolitickerNJ’s resident piss-ant Jay Lassiter joins recovery specialist Wayne Wirte on News 12 NJ’s Power & Politics this weekend to critique Governor Christie’s heroin-themed State of the State speech. They’ll examine who’s on the ball and (more importantly) who’s dragging their feet on this opiate abuse.

Later, Poll-meister Patrick Murray weighs in on Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno’s decision to take the plunge and run for Governor.

TV so good you might watch it twice! Or even 6 times!

New Jersey Power & Politics, 10am-12:30pm- & 4:30pm

Saturday & Sunday on News 12 NJ.

