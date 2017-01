Retiring state Senator Ray Lesniak (D-Elizabeth) this morning released a video in which he explains his reasons for running for governor.

“I’m a fighter,” Lesniak says in the video.

Insiders see the veteran Democrat as a long-shot for governor. On Sunday, former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy dominated the field of contenders, including Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-Sayreville) and attorney Bill Brennan. Lesniak did not get any votes from the county committee.