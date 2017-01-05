London’s Dippy the Dino to Embark on UK Tour, Campaign to Replace NYC Ads With Art

By 01/05/17 12:28pm
Members of the public walk around 'Dippy' the Diplodocus at Natural History Museum on January 4, 2017 in London, England. The 70ft long (21.3m) plaster-cast sauropod replica, which is made up of 292 bones, is set to leave the Natural History Museum in London, where it has been for 109 years, before going on a national tour. Dippy will be replaced by an 83 foot long real skeleton of a Blue Whale, which will be hung from the ceiling.

‘Dippy’ the Diplodocus at the Natural History Museum in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Dippy the Dinosaur, the beloved specimen at London’s Natural History Museum, will be going on tour to museums across the U.K. starting in February 2018. Yesterday marked its final public viewing at the museum. (artnet News)

A group of artists have launched a 52-week campaign to replace advertising billboards at payphone kiosks across New York City with site-specific art. (Hyperallergic)

Kenneth Weine will be leaving his post as vice president of communications and marketing at the New York Public Library for a new role as the Met’s chief communications officer. (Artforum)

Married artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Brugge designed a suspension bridge for the Niewe Maas river in Rotterdam that was, sadly, never built. However, the original drawings are still around, and here’s a look at them via the Daily Beast. (Daily Beast)

Hyperallergic’s Allison Meier visited a new research center built by New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission to house archaeological artifacts found over the years across the five boroughs. (Hyperallergic)

