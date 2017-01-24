A House to Remember: Mandy Moore Buys in Pasadena















After Mandy Moore sold her longtime home in the trendy Los Feliz area, back in October 2016, we wondered where she would go next.

She did, after all, post many an Instagram about packing up the home where she’d lived since 2002—she sold it for $2.95 million, shortly after her divorce from Ryan Adams was finalized.

The star of This is Us is headed to Pasadena, whereas she just purchased a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, according to the Los Angeles Times. Moore paid approximately $2.56 million for the single-story home, which was built in 1950 and designed by architect Harold Zook.

The 3,551-square-foot house, which is situated on 1.45 acres, is located at the top of a cul-de-sac in the Linda Vista area, and is the “perfect setting for anyone looking for glitz, glamour and total privacy,” per the listing shared by Hilton & Hyland brokers Alphonso Lascano & Bjorn Farrugia. According to the photos, the midcentury-style architecture of the home was rather influential for the sellers, at least when it came to décor.

A period fireplace “anchors the formal living room and dining room,” while a gourmet kitchen, with breakfast nook, opens to a side patio and family room. The master suite, with requisite walk-in closet, opens to the backyard—the home really has the whole “indoor outdoor flow” thing down, especially with the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. There are numerous patios, plus a large pool and spa.

Moore, who was nominated for a Golden Globe this year (she lost to Olivia Colman), paid a touch under the $2.65 million asking price for the house.

The listing notes that the home’s “lush landscape and various patios all lead to the large crystal blue pool that truly make this the spot to entertain, relax or just enjoy the incredible views form every direction.” Perhaps it’s a sign that Moore should host a housewarming party for all her current and former costars, including Milo Ventimiglia and every person who appears in The Princess Diaries. Please.