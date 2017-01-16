Get Your Hair and Nails Done in 45 Minutes at Tribeca’s Latest Salon

New Yorkers are famous for creating easier, faster ways to do pretty much everything, from ordering food to dry cleaning delivery.

MB45 Studio is the latest beauty concept to make life easier, thanks to appointments with a personal glam squad. Their Tribeca studio offers two appointments in one, with simultaneous blowouts and manicures in just 45 minutes (hence the name). You can even get gel nails, although the constant shifting in such a tight space makes it feel a little less glamorous than a regular appointment.

If you have an event that evening, there are add-ons, although they will exceed 45 minutes. Still, you can get hair, makeup, a manicure (including delicate nail art) and even a braid if you’re feeling ambitious. Like other blow dry bars, there’s a menu with a variety of options, ranging from cool girl waves to pageant hair.

The team behind Maria Bonita Salon & Spa created the concept. Co-owners Manuela Giannini and Fernanda Lacerda were already offering the option to get a manicure and blowout at the same time, but wanted to streamline the process. There are plenty of other blow-dry bars in the city, but there’s something incredibly efficient about getting ready for a night out in one 45 minute block.

The new salon already has big franchise plans. A small chain makes sense, as there’s nothing quite as convenient as beauty appointment multi-tasking. With services starting at $65, it’s an easy way to prep, without having to plan your evening around an appointment.