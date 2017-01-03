Mark Zuckerberg’s Personal Challenge for 2017 Is Like Nothing He’s Ever Done Before

Every year, Mark Zuckerberg invites the world to follow him as he works on his New Year’s resolutions. Last year, he built an AI for his home and ran (so he says—we think he was faking it) 365 miles.

The Facebook founder took to the site to share his goal for 2017, which is to visit and meet people in every U.S. state to learn “how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.” Since he’s already spent a amount significant time in many states already, he says he’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge.

“Going into this challenge, it seems we are at a turning point in history,” Zuckerberg wrote. “For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”

To do this, Zuckerberg says he’ll be taking many road trips with his wife Priscilla Chan—something they’ve enjoyed doing together since they began dating. They plan to stop at not only Facebook offices, but in small towns and universities, meeting with teachers and scientists along the way. He’s also looking for recommendations about places to stop, and will write another post about how the world can join them on this personal journey, just as it did for his Year of Running challenge.

Read the full post here: