Massey Beats Out Mayor With $1.6M in Campaign Funds Raised in 6 Months, Spends Even Bigger

The mayoral campaign of Cushman & Wakefield’s Paul Massey brought in $1.6 million over the last six months, more than the $1 million incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio raised during that same period, according to disclosures released by the Campaign Finance Board today.

But the Republican real estate executive’s bid for City Hall also spent $1.8 million on expenses during that time, exceeding his intake by $200,000, according to the disclosures. Massey has also poured almost $1.3 million of his own money into the mayoral bid, a campaign which is estimated to have $937,000 in its coffers.

“Paul Massey has always spent money on infrastructure,” campaign spokesman Bill O’Reilly told Commercial Observer via text message. “It was critical in Massey Knakal [Realty Services’] success, and it will be critical for the success of this campaign. He will never apologize for paying for the right team to accomplish the mission in front of him. It’s full speed ahead.”

