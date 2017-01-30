Meet the Menswear Designers Who Are New To NYFW

Death To Tennis
Brand founders: William Watson and Vincent Oshin
Founded in: 2012
Brand aesthetic: Adult streetwear, clothing for adult men.
NYFW plans: Casting: Weird, Location: Le Bain, After Party: No after party, Vibe: Sex sells.
Why are you showing at NYFW Men's: To give a peek behind the DTT curtain.
Celebrity fans: That's not us. We appreciate all of our clients that support the DTT lifestyle.
Represent
Brand founders: George and Mike Heaton
Founded in: 2012
Brand aesthetic: A modernist, youthful approach to heritage British menswear.
NYFW plans: This is our first show in New York so we’re really playing off the “British Invasion” theme. It’s the focal point of the brand and it allows us to develop and expose our UK-made and British distinctiveness to a wider, global audience. The casting for our show will be done at the showroom, with our team & casting director, Paul Carrigan. We’re bringing on taller guys who possess this '80s, British subculture vibe and we’ll be taking a very minimal approach to the hair – the guys will be buzzed, which keeps things easy.
Why are you showing at NYFW Men's: Exposure to the editorial community, retail community, and of course, a way for us to showcase the new collection to consumers through the distribution of everything that comes post show. Making our debut at NYFW:Men’s is particularly important this season because we will be opening our first US Flagship store in 2017.
Celebrity fans: Machine Gun Kelly was an early artist of ours, who we feel first the brand’s aesthetic perfectly, but we have had a number of musical artists including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and rappers The Game, Big Sean and Desiigner, to name a few.
Combatant Gentlemen
Brand founders: Vishaal Melwani, Scott Raio and Mohit Melwani
Founded in: 2012
Brand aesthetic: Less is more, while honoring the greats before us through classic cuts with a modern twist made for today’s man.
NYFW plans: This is our first time at NYFW: Men’s, so we want to formally introduce ourselves to the fashion world and tell our unique story. This company was created in the midst of recession. As millennials and recent college graduates, we were surrounded with bad news. But we had one goal: Defy the odds. We’re representing that in our debut show.
Why are you showing at NYFW Men's: As a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand without wholesale presence, it’s important for us to take part and be a leader in the way the industry is heading. The CFDA has always been the leader in fashion, and NYFW is such a prestigious event. We’re privileged to take part and display our label in this light.
Celebrity fans: Shaun Ross, Ari Emanuel and Saint Motel.
DYNE
Brand founders: Christopher Bevans
Founded in: 2012
Brand aesthetic: DYNE is the progression of global apparel, the liminal solution for your world.
NYFW plans: We are hosting our show at Samsung’s technology playground, Samsung 837. Anyone can RSVP on the Samsung website. The vibe of DYNE’s show is wearable tech meets runway. Technology is at the core of the experience and will seamlessly integrate fashion, NFC and Samsung technology. Each look will feature an interactive touchpoint tag where guests can use their NFC enabled Android device to get more information about the garment and the brand.
Why are you showing at NYFW Men's: I grew up in the New York fashion world, working backstage as a dresser during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and it has always been my goal to show my own brand at NYFW. It allows emerging brands more exposure and visibility in the global marketplace, and we are excited to be partnering with Samsung during NYFW.
Dim Mak
Brand founders: Steve Aoki
Founded in: 2015
Brand aesthetic: Uninhibited streetwear that runs on attitude and adrenaline.
NYFW plans: This is our first fashion show so the focus will be based on the attitude, the lifestyle, and most importantly, the energy of where Dim Mak came from over 20 years ago as a brand. The FW17 collection is inspired by the Beat Generation and William S. Burroughs, and their influence on the 1970's punk movement in New York, so expect to see the inspiration within the collection, the concept of the show, to the team and models we've chosen to work with.
Why are you showing at NYFW Men's: Fashion week is the main platform for our brand to be accessible and visible to the fashion community. We have built into a healthy ecosystem in our community but it's time now to share with NYFW our collection and our vision.
Celebrity fans: No comment.
When it comes to fashion, the definition of “fresh talent” doesn’t have to necessarily be a teenage designer who has barely finished their first college semester. In fact, here are five newcomers to the New York Fashion Week Men’s schedule who have been around for years.
They might not be complete design novices, but they aren’t household brands—well, at least not yet. And you might even recognize their names, like Steve Aoki, the DJ who is using this February’s fashion week as a way to introduce his Dim Mak brand to the states for the very first time. The British label, Represent, is also arriving stateside for the very first time this season and unabashedly bringing some authentic vibes from the UK along with them.
Another newbie to keep your eye on is DYNE. Founded by Christopher Bevans, the brand is taking a major tech approach to Fashion Week, by showing a lineup of smart clothing at the tech space, Samsung 837.
Click through to get familiar with the other newbies on New York’s Menswear calendar.