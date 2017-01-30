Meet the Menswear Designers Who Are New To NYFW

Represent

Brand founders: George and Mike Heaton

Founded in: 2012

Brand aesthetic: A modernist, youthful approach to heritage British menswear.

NYFW plans: This is our first show in New York so we’re really playing off the “British Invasion” theme. It’s the focal point of the brand and it allows us to develop and expose our UK-made and British distinctiveness to a wider, global audience. The casting for our show will be done at the showroom, with our team & casting director, Paul Carrigan. We’re bringing on taller guys who possess this '80s, British subculture vibe and we’ll be taking a very minimal approach to the hair – the guys will be buzzed, which keeps things easy.

Why are you showing at NYFW Men's: Exposure to the editorial community, retail community, and of course, a way for us to showcase the new collection to consumers through the distribution of everything that comes post show. Making our debut at NYFW:Men’s is particularly important this season because we will be opening our first US Flagship store in 2017.

Celebrity fans: Machine Gun Kelly was an early artist of ours, who we feel first the brand’s aesthetic perfectly, but we have had a number of musical artists including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and rappers The Game, Big Sean and Desiigner, to name a few.