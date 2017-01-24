Menendez Opposed to Trump’s Nominee to Head Department of Education

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) today announced that he will vote “no” on Betsy DeVos’ nomination to head the U.S. Department of Education during a conference call with New Jersey teachers and school administrators.

“We should not entrust the future of our children to someone who has never participated in our public education system—either as a student, parent, administrator, or educator—and fundamentally misunderstands vital pieces of federal legislation like the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA),” said Menendez. “Mrs. DeVos’ only education policies have expressly sought to pull funding away from our public schools. Instead, we should be increasing our investment in the next generation, and guaranteeing that a free, high-quality education is the birthright of every American.”