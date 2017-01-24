Menendez Says He Plans to Vote in Favor of Haley for UN Ambassador

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement ahead of the Committee vote on the nomination of Governor Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations:

“Today I will cast my vote in favor of Governor Haley to be our next Ambassador to the United Nations. While Governor Haley lacks substantive experience in foreign policy, during her confirmation hearing and our private meeting she expressed moral clarity in her vision for promoting American interests and values at the United Nations and is a committed public servant.

“American leadership can only occur if American leaders are present on the international stage, and I take Gov. Haley at her word that she will steadfastly promote the values of human rights, democracy and rule of law at the United Nations.

“I was reassured by Gov. Haley’s unequivocal opposition to President Trump’s alarming statements regarding Russian war crimes in Syria, her clear grasp of the importance of U.S. engagement in international institutions, and her commitment to uphold longstanding American principles and practices at the United Nations by standing with Israel and supporting sustainable development goals, including family planning programs.

“I hope Governor Haley, as she indicated she would, will seek input and advice from the Foreign Relations Committee as she develops her agenda at the United Nations.”