New Bergen Freeholders Sworn in Cementing Democratic Power in NJ County

On Wednesday, the three Bergen County freeholders elected in November were sworn in to office. All county officials in Bergen are now Democrats.

At the annual reorganization meeting, Freeholders Mary J. Amoroso, Germaine M. Ortiz, and Thomas J. Sullivan were sworn in for their first full three-year terms. Freeholder Tracy Silna Zur–now entering her fifth year as freeholder–was elected as board chairwoman and Sullivan was selected as vice-chair.

“I’m incredibly honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to serve as Chair this year,” said Zur. “I plan to continue the leadership that this board has championed, delivering good government and implementing policies that make a difference in the lives of Bergen County residents. From facing the heroin epidemic, to charting a future for Bergen Regional Medical Center, to ensuring our differently-abled have expanded academic and job opportunities, we will continue our commitment to providing top-notch County services to the people that need them most.”

Wednesday night also saw the swearing in of in Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino, Surrogate Michael Dressler and Clerk Bob Hogan. As with the freeholder board, all are Democrats. They were sworn in by Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Phil Murphy.