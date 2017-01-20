New Poll Finds Advantages in Recognition, Approval for Jersey City’s Fulop

9. The Jersey City Mayor’s Race. This November will be the first time that Jersey City’s municipal elections will be held in November, a fact that comes much to the dismay of declared challenger Bill Matsikoudis, one of the most vocal opponents to the referendum to move elections earlier this year. Matsikoudis—along with ex-Assemblyman Charles Mainor and likely others—will face off against incumbent Mayor Steve Fulop (pictured).

Though his gubernatorial ambitions were frustrated by the rise of former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy in 2016, internal polling from Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop’s reelection campaign shows the young Democrat holding fast to strong approval and name recognition ratings. The Garin-Hart-Yang research group found that Fulop has 64 percent favorability with 11 percent unfavorability and a 92 percent name recognition rating.

The poll, which was conducted among a representative sample of 402 likely general election voters in Jersey City and has a 5-point margin of error, also found that Fulop performed well even among those who believe the city is headed in the “wrong direction.”

An analyst with the group wrote that respondents’ support for Fulop was overwhelmingly personal.

“More specifically, an even larger proportion of Jersey City voters express confidence in Steve Fulop’s dedication to the city: three-fourths (74%) have confidence that he has ‘a genuine and real commitment to improving Jersey City,’” that analyst wrote.

“In fact, among the minority of voters who feel that Jersey City is “off track,” a two-to-one majority (50% to 26%) nonetheless express confidence in Fulop’s commitment to the city, which speaks to the trust and bond the mayor shares with the electorate.”

See a more detailed breakdown of Fulop’s numbers against those of his opponents City Councilman Michael Yun, ex-Assemblyman Charles Mainor and Bill Matsikoudis, who served as corporation counsel under former Mayor Jerramiah Healy, below. The poll found that Fulop’s support extended across demographic groups and that he enjoys a strong base of support for a potential run-off election.

