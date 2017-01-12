NJ Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Announces Leadership Team

Democratic New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jim Johnson, former undersecretary of the U.S. Treasury, announced his leadership team and campaign staff on Thursday. That team includes campaign alumni from the campaigns of notable Democrats like President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“I’m proud to have assembled a campaign team with such deep talent, broad experience, and genuine personal commitment to changing politics as usual,” said Johnson in a statement announcing his team. “It’s the latest sign that this campaign is ready to pull off a historic victory in June, and again in November.”

Johnson’s chief strategist is Doug Rubin, a former strategist for Warren’s senate campaign. Bill Hyers–a former consultant for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s election campaign–will be a general consultant for Johnson. Other member’s of Johnson’s team include: Celinda Lake as pollster, John Del Cecato as media strategist, Rosy Gonzalez as strategist, Trip Yang as deputy campaign manager, Hayley Prim as Johnson’s finance director, Aleigha Cavalier as communications director, Jerome Harris as political director, and Ryan Stern as chief of staff, among others.

While Johnson is readying himself for the June primary, the candidate will face some stiff competition. Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy has racked up endorsements from the likes of U.S. Senator Cory Booker and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez. Assemblyman John Wisniewski was the chair of NJ’s Bernie Sanders campaign in 2016 and the co-chair of the legislative panel that investigated Bridgegate. State Senator Ray Lesniak and Activist Bill Brennan are also vying for the nomination, making the field a crowded one.