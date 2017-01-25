NJ Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Releases First Campaign Video

One of several Democrats hoping to edge out frontrunner Phil Murphy for the nomination in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race released his first campaign video Wednesday. The new clip touts the military service and prosecutorial experience of attorney Jim Johnson, former Under Secretary of the US Treasury.

Johnson and his primary rivals Assemblyman John Wisniewski and State Senator Ray Lesniak will face tough odds against the personally wealthy and well-funded Murphy, who seemingly locked up the nomination last year when he captured the endorsements of key northern chairs.

The Johnson campaign also opened its Newark headquarters Wednesday after Johnson qualified for matching funds from the state for his gubernatorial bid. See the full video below.