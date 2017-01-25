NJ Politics Digest: Activists Worry Art Scene Won’t Be So Pretty Under Trump

So what will the state of the arts be in New Jersey under a Donald Trump presidency? That’s the question the Asbury Park Press asked Tuesday, and the answer wasn’t very encouraging for those who believe government should be supporting artistic programs.

New Jersey 101.5, meanwhile, asked how much state property taxes increased in the last year, and – again – the news wasn’t very encouraging for struggling New Jersey families.

Gov. Chris Christie made news by pushing for legislation aimed at improving emergency response times and for re-embarking on his battle with state newspapers over legal advertising requirements.

And an Atlantic County Freeholder who received flack for his comments about the womens’ march in Washington and his concern that it would delay dinner was unbowed as outraged females showed up to demand an apology for his comments.

Quote of the Day: “They looked at it and saw it for what it was. If it hurt your feelings, it wasn’t my intent,” Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman, on the women in his life who, he says, wasn’t offended by his Facebook post referring to how the womens’ march in Washington might have delayed his dinner.

Jersey arts groups brace for Trump fight over the NEA

President Donald Trump and New Jersey arts groups: Not perfect together.

At least when it comes to supporting the arts in the federal budget, that is. A proposed federal budget, as reported by The Hill, would eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

NJ property taxes up $700M in 2016

Property taxes increased by more than $700 million across New Jersey in 2016, the most in six years, according to a New Jersey 101.5 compilation of tax data.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5 Read more

Hearing on Pinelands pipeline draws hundreds, gets heated

With passions running high at times, more than 250 supporters and opponents of a proposed gas pipeline that would run through protected Pinelands forest overflowed a public-comment session Tuesday in Browns Mills.

David O’Reilly, Inquirer Read more

Christie pushes emergency services plan

Gov. Chris Christie and a powerful Democratic ally, George Norcross, called on state lawmakers on Tuesday to deliver legislation to provide more accountability in emergency medical services, saying that response times around the state trail industry standards.

Dustin Racioppi, The Record Read more

Christie says Cooper takeover of Camden’s EMS was ‘fight worth having’

Standing next to Cooper University Health Care board chairman George Norcross III, Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that the political and legal battle which allowed Cooper to take over the city of Camden’s paramedic services from rival Virtua Health was a “fight worth having.”

Katie Jennings, Politico Read more

Senator Calls For Drug Testing of All High School Students

New Jersey’s high school students would receive annual addiction-risk assessments under a new proposal designed to reduce substance-use disorders among young people and improve their chances for a healthy, productive life as adults.

Lilo H. Stainton, NJSpotlight Read more

Christie pushes his case for ‘newspaper revenge bill’

Gov. Chris Christie sent a letter Tuesday to legislative leaders to make his case for pushing what has become known as the “newspaper revenge bill.”

Dustin Racioppi, The Record Read more

Christie in new TV ads tells addicts “don’t suffer”

“Don’t suffer. Don’t wait. Help is within reach.”

Gov. Chris Christie is delivering that message to addicts and those trying to help them in a new television advertisement promoting the website and toll-free number that Christie mentioned during his State of the State address on Jan. 10..

Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press Read more

Hudson County asks Port Authority commissioner to fill out residency form

Port Authority Commissioner George Laufenberg, who registered to vote at his son’s one-bedroom apartment in Hoboken after living for decades in Wall Township, never filled out a form for voters who have more than one residence in the state, according to the Hudson County Superintendent of Elections.

Matt Friedman, Politico Read more

Trump pick for ed secretary a ‘slap in the face,’ N.J. teachers say

New Jersey students deserve a U.S secretary of education who is well-versed in federal programs and ready to hit the ground running, not a billionaire activist with zero experience in the public school system, a group of educators said Monday.

Adam Clark, NJ.com Read more

In debate over equal pay, the age of Trump comes to Trenton

The voice of an angry white male rose from the floor of the Senate on Monday to air his grievance over legislation that would outlaw gender pay discrimination.

Charles Stile, The Record Read more

See how your N.J. senator voted in failed override of Christie equal pay veto

After a heated debate, state Senate Democrats on Monday failed to gather enough votes to override Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of an equal pay bill aiming to help eliminate the pay gap between men and women.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com Read more

Women bring mac and cheese, confront Jersey GOP pol about Facebook remarks

One woman brought a box of mac and cheese. Another brandished takeout menus. A third brought the book, “We Should All Be Feminists,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as a gift.

Amy Rosenberg, Inquirer Read more

N.J. leader: Add a room surcharge at Atlantic City hotels to save police, fire jobs

Guests at Atlantic City hotels may soon see a new $2 surcharge on their room bills to help avoid police and firefighter layoffs in the financially struggling seaside gambling resort.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com Read more

New program to aid small firms get government contracts

Stanley and Jocelyn Tucker, founders of a nearly 20-year-old landscaping company in Central Jersey, know firsthand the difficulties that minority-owned small businesses face. So they welcome a new state program that will enable firms like theirs to compete for lucrative state and federal contracts.

Linda Moss, The Record Read more

House OKs Smith bill to tighten Obamacare abortion ban

People or companies receiving federal subsidies through the Affordable Care Act could no longer get health insurance policies that cover abortion under a bill, sponsored by New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith, that passed the House Tuesday.

Herb Jackson, The Record Read more

Woman charged with owing over $50K in tolls, fees

A West New York woman, accused of failing to pay $50,990 in tolls, was arrested at the Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza in Weehawken on Monday, authorities said.

Katie Sobko, The Record Read more

Barnegat sues developer for $594K

Lawyers for the township are suing one of the most influential builders in the region, saying the developer owes $594,500 in unpaid fees.

Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press Read more

A crucial day for New Jersey’s homeless

Carol Latif has a message for anyone who is homeless in New Jersey: If there is ever a time to seek help, it’s Wednesday.

Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press Read more

N.J. Senate hearing to probe alleged fraud by top U.S. turf company

A state Senate panel will hold a hearing Monday on a report that the leading maker of artificial sports fields in the U.S., FieldTurf, for years sold a popular line of turf to taxpayers across the country after knowing it was falling apart.

Christopher Baxter and Matthew Stanmyre, NJ.com Read more