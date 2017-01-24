NJ Politics Digest: Freeholder Under Fire For ‘Home to Cook’ Remark on Women’s March

It’s Tuesday in New Jersey, and a GOP Freeholder in Atlantic County is under fire for wondering if the women’s march protesters would be back home in time to cook dinner. The brouhaha comes as GOP state senators supported Gov. Chris Christie in his veto of a measure that would strengthen equal pay protections for women. Christie, who has vowed to spend the remainder of his final term focusing on drug addiction, is also facing questions over why his administration has short-changed efforts to combat the often-fatal outcomes of tobacco addiction.

Meanwhile, there’s news of a prison rape scandal, polluted water near a military base and the ongoing battle over pipelines through the pinelands. And, if you’re wondering how committed New Jersey is to the idea of legalized sports betting, the number now stands at $5.46 million.

Quote of the Day: “Just asking? Will the women’s protest be over in time for them to cook dinner” – Atlantic County Republican Freeholder John Carman

Jersey GOP official: Will women’s march end ‘in time for them to cook dinner?’

“Just asking?” Atlantic County Republican Freeholder John Carman wrote cheekily on his Facebook page, as he posted an image of a woman in the kitchen that asked:”Will the women’s protest be over in time for them to cook dinner?”

N.J. lawmakers argue over ‘white men’ as override of Christie equal pay veto stalls

State Senate Democrats on Monday failed to muster enough votes to override Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of a bill that would strengthen equal pay protections for women in New Jersey — but not before a fierce, 45-minute debate in which one lawmaker argued he’s tired of white men being scapegoated.

Senate fails to override Christie’s ‘equal pay’ veto

After a heated discussion centered on gender and race, state Senate Democrats failed to override Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of a bill that would toughen penalties for wage discrimination based on sex.

New Jersey set to hand over millions in tobacco cash

Gov. Chris Christie has dedicated his final year in office to addressing the opioid epidemic, but the state’s failure to spend on smoking cessation efforts when thousands of people still die annually from tobacco-related illnesses has drawn derision from advocates and public health officials.

Pipeline through NJ Pinelands faces new legal challenge

Depending on the outcome of a new legal challenge, the Pinelands Commission on Tuesday will once again take up the most controversial project ever to come before it – or maybe it won’t.

Is Monmouth County becoming NJ’s political center?

For much of the last two centuries, the Governor’s Office has largely been a hot potato tossed between political power brokers in North Jersey and South Jersey.

NJ legal bills jump again in sports betting try

The lead law firm in New Jersey’s effort to legalize sports betting earned another $282,000 in a recent petition filing to have the U.S. Supreme Court take the case, boosting the total of public money paid to the firm to $5.46 million, according to billing information obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

What Trump’s move to kill off Obamacare means for N.J.

Democratic lawmakers on Monday warned that President Donald Trump’s Friday executive order calling for the repeal of Obamacare could leave hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents without health insurance and blow a $1 billion hole in the state budget.

Will Sports and Exposition Authority get out of Hall of Fame business?

Two of the three entities involved in overseeing operations of the New Jersey Hall of Fame would be dissolved upon passage of a bill that is up for a vote in the state Assembly in Trenton on Monday.

Murphy gets Democrats’ party line.

Monmouth County Democrats voted to give the party line to Phil Murphy for the June Democratic primary for governor.

Stacey Dash Leaving Fox

Stacey Dash may continue speaking her mind on politics and the news of the day, but it won’t be for Fox News.

Gov. Christie wants former teacher for education commissioner

Chris Christie has nominated acting Education Commissioner Kimberley Harrington to formally serve as the state’s school chief during his final year in office.

Evesham school official sues mayor for defamation

A public dispute between Evesham Township’s mayor and school district officials over misconduct accusations against a school aide took an even more lurid turn late last week.

Jersey City mayoral hopeful returning $100K campaign loan

The mayoral campaign for Charles Mainor, a retired police detective and former state assemblyman, is returning a $100,000 loan after The Jersey Journal asked questions about the legality of the donation.

Jersey shore towns take aim at balloons

It may seem like a good idea to release balloons to the sky up over the ocean, and many do with the best of intentions to honor a departed loved one, but these Jersey shore towns have had enough.

Booker endorses Morristown’s Dougherty for 3rd mayor term

Mayor Tim Dougherty formally kicked off his reelection campaign Monday morning, receiving an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Cory Booker at Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen.

Christie sends draft of bill outlining drug addiction plan to legislators

Gov. Chris Christie announced Monday evening that he had sent a draft bill, which includes several components of the drug addiction plan he laid out during his State of the State address, to legislators “who are eager to introduce it” in order to “expedite” the process.

N.J. school districts worry about losing out in latest Trenton funding fight

Advanced Placement courses at Kingsway Regional High School are in short supply, but study halls are plentiful. Superintendent James Lavender depends on them to fill scheduling gaps.

Paterson, Passaic may have craft distilleries per bill

Restaurants in Paterson and Passaic would be eligible to apply for distillery licenses under a bill that easily passed the state Assembly in a vote in Trenton on Monday.

Morris freeholders back off bid rule requiring ‘apprenticeship’ programs

Backing away from an earlier proposal, the Morris County freeholders on Wednesday are expected to vote on a policy that encourages but does not require contractors who bid on public works projects that cost $500,000 or more to have registered apprenticeship programs at their firms.

NJ women’s prison rape scandal — At least 8 officers fired, facing prison

A prison-rape scandal at the state’s only correctional institution for women continues to grow.

Four former correctional officers at Edna Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County have been indicted on charges of official misconduct and sexual assault, prosecutors announced Monday.

Drinking water tested in 5 NJ towns after chemicals found in wells

Residents in five communities in Burlington and Ocean counties are being asked to test their well waters after high levels of potentially dangerous chemicals were found last year at neighboring Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and in at least two residential wells in Ocean County.

Man mistakenly shot by trooper files notice that he plans to sue

The attorney for the man shot after State Police were mistakenly dispatched to his home in late July has filed notice he may sue.

