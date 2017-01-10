NJ Politics Digest: In A.C., $206 Million Question of Nepotism and a No-Bid Contract

It’s Tuesday, and the politicians are gathering in Trenton to hear what Gov. Chris Christie will say, and how he will spin his tenure, during the final State of the State speech.

In southern New Jersey, the Inquirer has a story about Chris Paladino, the president of A.C. and New Brunswick Development Corporation, and his family ties to the firm awarded a $206 million no-bid contract in the financially distressed city.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy has reason to celebrate, as he has received the endorsement of the state’s two U.S. senators while the race to represent the state’s 13th district is getting crowded with three Republican candidates announcing bids.

In Atlantic City, builder employing boss’ son gets no-bid contract for $206M project

When the Atlantic City Development Corporation, a private non-profit company that leverages public dollars, awarded a no-bid contract to build the $206 million Stockton University and South Jersey Industries campus in Atlantic City, it was no surprise the contract went to the similarly politically connected Joseph Jingoli & Son.

Booker, Menendez endorse fellow Democrat Murphy for governor

Both of New Jersey’s top Democratic elected officials endorsed Phil Murphy, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany and ex-Goldman Sachs executive, for governor on Monday, attempting to add even more momentum to a campaign that has already won the support of the state’s 21 Democratic county chairmen.

Murphy vows to defy ‘unconstitutional’ orders from Trump if elected N.J. governor

Phil Murphy, the Democratic front-runner in the 2017 race to replace Gov. Chris Christie, picked up the endorsements of New Jersey’s Democratic U.S. Senators on Monday and vowed to disobey orders from a President Donald Trump that would violate the constitution or are “un-American.”

DiMaso, Scharfenberger join race for Assembly seats

Three Republicans have now announced plans to run for the District 13 State Assembly seats, as the political vacuum created by the impending departure of State Senator Joe Kyrillos continues to work itself out.

Christie signs bill adding judges in bail reform

A little more than week after new bail reforms took effect in New Jersey, Governor Christie signed into law a bill that adds 20 new judges to the state Superior Court system and boosts spending by $9.3 million to pay for that expansion.

For adoptees, envelopes put end to decades of waiting

For two New Jersey adoptees, decades of mystery ended on Monday, when state Sen. Joseph Vitale handed them each an envelope containing a copy of their original birth certificate.

Christie signs bill enhancing domestic violence protections

Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation aimed at enhancing protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Gas prices are surging in N.J., and the worst may be still to come

Is the other shoe set to drop on gas prices?

An expert says a key to slowing the price run-up will be when oil producing nations bail out of an OPEC agreement to cut oil production.

Christie touts bipartisan cooperation on judges, guns ahead of State of State address

As he prepares to give his annual State of the State address amid the lowest approval ratings of his now-seven-year tenure, Gov. Christie on Monday signed laws with bipartisan backing to add 20 new judgeships and require domestic violence offenders to surrender firearms.

Christie Chasing Career Makeover While Financial Mess Unresolved

On the eve of his annual policy-setting speech Tuesday, Governor Chris Christie has largely given up trying to solve New Jersey’s mounting financial troubles. His focus now is on inspirational talks about addiction recovery.

Will it be combative or compassionate Christie for key speech Tuesday?

Even amid legislative setbacks, plummeting popularity and a self-imposed blackout on the state press, Gov. Chris Christie has promised to do “big things” in his final year and exit the State House “loudly.” But Christie has also shown much more of his softer side in recent public appearances, not just the bombast that made him famous.

Chris Christie speech will be NJ rarity; here’s why

It will be a New Jersey rarity for Gov. Chris Christie’s annual State of the State speech on Tuesday – this will be the first time in nearly three decades the state has had a two-term governor giving the speech entering a final year in office.

Bridget Kelly’s Turnpike tolls, a CIA guy on the Rooskies – and more

There were reports that one of the reasons Donald Trump bounced Chris Christie from the presidential transition team was the lingering stink from the Bridgegate scandal.

Does your birthday hold the key to shorter lines at Motor Vehicle?

Is tying the expiration date of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations to a driver’s birthday the solution to easing long lines at state Motor Vehicle Commission agencies?

Booker, Baraka, urban mayors talk strategy in Trump era

Mayor Ras Baraka and other leaders of New Jersey’s urban communities met with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) Monday to discuss protecting their most vulnerable citizens and continuing their progressive policies under Donald J. Trump’s administration.

Unions sue N.J. over ban on engineers with suspended licenses driving trains

Unions representing locomotive engineers filed a lawsuit to overturn a state law that prohibits NJ Transit engineers from operating trains if their motor vehicle driver’s license is suspended.

The Don Norcross doctrine: Worked with Christie, can work with Trump

From across the table at a Cherry Hill Starbucks, US Rep. Donald Norcross (D., NJ) sounds like a guy fighting a tenacious winter cold.

PETA makes longshot bid for Circus Drive-In

PETA, the animal rights group, wants to purchase the Circus Drive-In in Wall and turn it into a vegan restaurant and museum that showcases animal cruelty, officials said Monday.

At the Shore, a new path for addicts under arrest

Sitting in a jail cell and preparing to spend as many as five years in state prison for two heroin possession charges, Matt Lopreiato found himself at a grim crossroads.

Will push to legalize marijuana in NJ survive Trump’s attorney general?

Supporters of legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes in New Jersey have 2018 circled on their calendars. That’s when they expect that whoever is elected governor this November will look more favorably on the idea than Gov. Chris Christie, who says he’d never sign such a law.

New protection for pregnant college students

A new law will protect pregnant college students in New Jersey from institutions that try to force them to take a leave of absence or withdraw from their studies because of pregnancy, Assemblywoman Joann Downey announced Monday.

It’s (usually) illegal to warm your car in your own NJ driveway

There’s little less pleasant in the winter than getting into a freezing-cold car.

But the New Jersey Department of Transportation has strict rules limiting idling time for vehicles to just three minutes — with only a few exceptions.

Clark mom says ‘hanged’ puppet was LeBron James school project

A woman who identified herself as the mother of a Clark high school student said a black puppet found hanging by a string is a school project that was misinterpreted by the visiting Plainfield High School basketball team as a hateful depiction of a lynching.

Former mayor’s name stripped from Englewood Cliffs municipal building

The name of former Democratic Mayor Joseph Parisi Sr. no longer adorns the municipal building.

Ex-official convicted in bribery case wants to be mayor

A man who pleaded guilty to taking $13,000 in bribes when he was a Paterson school board member in 2008 wants to become the city’s next mayor.

Paterson Crime Falls

The number of crimes reported in Paterson in 2016 dropped to the lowest level in more than 25 years, according to statistics that the city released Monday.

Englewood Cliffs starts search for administrator

Less than a week after the Borough Council voted to split the duties currently held by a joint clerk/administrator, the town is advertising for a new borough administrator.

Straub company to appear before Casino Control Commission over casino license

Glenn Straub’s company, 500 Broadway LLC, will appear before the Casino Control Commission on Wednesday in the next step in his push to reopen a casino in the former Revel now called TEN.

900 Ocean County kids may need to be vaccinated again

As many as 900 children in Ocean County may need to redo their mumps, measles, chicken pox and other shots because a local pediatrician improperly refrigerated the vaccine supply, state Health Commissioner Cathleen Bennett announced Monday night.

Water main break in Trenton forces justice complex closure

A water main break Monday morning has forced the closure of at least one state building and left parts of the city without water or low water pressure.

Foul play not suspected in Kearny Councilman’s death

Foul play is not suspected in the death of Councilman Jonathan Giordano, who was found dead inside a burning car on Saturday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Obamacare needs to be replaced if repealed, lawmakers, medical officials say

Lawmakers and medical professionals painted a grim picture for hospitals and the state of health care overall in N.J. if Obamacare is repealed and not replaced with an alternative plan.

N.J. woman tapped to help last-minute push to save Obamacare

Chiara D’Agostino was scheduled to have an infusion of immunotherapy today, her fourth round in a fight against an aggressive form of breast cancer.

