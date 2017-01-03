NJ Politics Digest: Mark Your Calendars With These 2017 Highpoints

It’s Tuesday, time to get back to work after a a long holiday week, and in case you were wondering just what is coming up in Trenton, the Star-Ledger has a list of important upcoming dates on the political calendar.

Quote of the Day: “Chris Christie! Where are you?” – Michael Critchley Sr., defense lawyer for Bridget Anne Kelly, during the Bridgegate Trial, selected by Andrew Seidman, of the Inquirer, as the political quote of the year for New Jersey.

17 big dates on N.J.’s 2017 political calendar

Gov. Chris Christie nearing the end of his term, state lawmakers are up for re-election, and there’s a gubernatorial race. In other words, 2017 won’t be a snoozer in New Jersey.

Matt Arco, NJ.com

Welcome to 2017 and the long list of gubernatorial candidates

It’s 2017, a gubernatorial election year. Candidates are already lined up – on the right and on the left. And one lone guy, more or less in the middle but leaning left.

Joan Quigley, The Jersey Journal

Coming Up in New Jersey Politics in 2017: Race to Succeed Chris Christie, Bail Reform

Change is coming in 2017 in New Jersey state government.

Associated Press

After brutal 2016, Gov. Chris Christie’s political star continues to fall in 2017

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a brutal 2016 — and 2017 isn’t shaping up to be any better.

Cameron Joseph, New York Daily News

N.J. utilities look to curb spikes in water use

Even in winter, one group is already sweating over the spring and summer growing seasons: water officials.

James M. O'Neill, The Record

Judge: Requiring more parking for mosque is unconstitutional

An upscale New Jersey town violated anti-discrimination laws by insisting that a proposed mosque have more parking spaces than churches or synagogues because of its unique worship times and traditions, a federal judge has ruled.

Associated Press

A bribe, a bridge, and the (near) end of the Christie era: Year in Review

“Chris Christie! Where are you?”

That question came from Michael Critchley Sr., lead defense lawyer for Bridget Anne Kelly, Gov. Christie’s former deputy chief of staff. The date was Oct. 31, and Critchley was nearing the conclusion of his two-hour closing argument in the criminal trial precipitated by the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Andrew Seidman, Inquirer

Why a ‘sugar rush’ is driving up your gas prices in 2017

Hey gas prices! Didn’t you know winter is supposed to be when prices are lower?

Larry Higgs, NJ.com

Controversial flounder hearing set for Thursday in Galloway

Thursday is the much anticipated public hearing on the summer flounder regulations and after the doomsday alarm has been sounded, a fair amount of anglers have said they will attend.

Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press

First-time Garfield councilman becomes mayor

Garfield put the “new” in New Year’s Day with its municipal reorganization that included two first-time council members, with one becoming mayor and the other serving alongside her father.

Ricardo Kaulessar, The Record

Wyckoff ignores tradition to keep post of mayor Republican

The Township Committee bucked tradition and named Rudolf Boonstra the mayor for 2017 at its reorganization meeting Sunday afternoon.

Katie Sobko, The Record

Edgewater swears in council members

The borough welcomed 2017 by swearing in the winners of the November election as well as outlining future projects.

Kaitlyn Kanzler, The Record

Congressman Smith calls for aid to Christians in Iraq

U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R-N.J.) is calling for more U.S. and international aid to Christian refugees living in Erbil, a city located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press

District pays $60K to settle middle school student harassment lawsuit

The township’s board of education agreed to pay $60,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a middle school student alleging the district failed to stop sexual harassment by another student that went on for years.

Alex Napoliello, NJ.com

Opinion:Revenge is not the way to govern

When revenge is the purpose of proposed legislation, our state government has lost its way.

John Wisniewski, Asbury Park Press

Opinion: Gov. Christie deserves praise for helping drug addicts

Gov. Chris Christie chose the shortest day of the year – Dec. 21 – to highlight a plague that has long held New Jersey in its grip.

Times of Trenton