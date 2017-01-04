NJ Politics Digest: Of Congress, Ethics and NJ Politicians

It’s Wednesday, and the start of the 115th Congress brings news for the New Jersey delegation, with two of the state’s GOP representatives voting against their party’s plans to gut the powers of Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent ethics panel. The Republicans later backed off that tack following outcry from the public and President-elect Donald Trump, and Rep. Leonard Lance, who had opposed the GOP proposal, was selected to serve on the House Ethics Committee.

The state’s newest congressman was sworn in and NJ.Com answers questions about what to expect from the Republican-controlled body in the coming session.

Tuesday also saw former Port Authority Chairman David Samson receive a federal disbarment after his guilty plea to corruption charges stemming from his time at the scandal-plagued bi-state agency while the PA’s retiring executive director is getting a sweet financial deal, thanks to the federal government.

There’s also a look at what issues and players will likely dominate the debates about education in the coming year as charter school proponents gear up for battles with Gov. Chris Christie’s administration

Quote of the Day:“The Office of Congressional Ethics plays an important role in the ethics enforcement process. For that reason, I opposed efforts to dramatically restructure the OCE,” – Rep. Leonard Lance.

N.J.’s Lance tapped for ethics panel

Rep. Leonard Lance was named to the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday, the same day his fellow House Republicans dropped a plan to gut an independent ethics investigation office that had previously criticized Lance and several colleagues before they were ultimately cleared of wrongdoing.

Ethics panel targeted by GOP once investigated South Jersey lawmaker Andrews

The Congressional ethics panel that House Republicans proposed gutting this week may be familiar to the Philadelphia area: the Office of Congressional Ethics led the investigation into U.S. Rep. Rob Andrews, a South Jersey Democrat who paid for expensive trips with campaign funds.

Newest member of NJ’s Congressional delegation sworn in

The newest member of New Jersey’s Congressional delegation has been sworn in to office.

5 questions about the 115th Congress

The 115th Congress convenes Tuesday with Republicans controlling both the House and Senate, albeit with smaller majorities than in the just-concluded 114th Congress.

Chris Christie ally David Samson disbarred; sentence next

Former Port Authority Chairman David Samson – defended by his close friend Gov. Chris Christie as an ‘extraordinary person’ who ‘obviously had a lapse in judgment’ – has received a federal court disbarment after admitting to bribing United Airlines to run the money-losing ‘chairman’s route’ from Newark to an airport near his vacation home in South Carolina.

Port Authority boss to get 2 retirement checks

Port Authority Executive Director Patrick Foye, his predecessor Christopher Ward and 57 PATH system employees will get a second check after they retire, courtesy of the federal government.

Education 2017: You Can’t Tell Players Without Scorecard

A new governor to be elected, an old governor looking to cement his legacy, and, oh yeah, there’s that guy moving into the White House later this month. Two days in, and 2017 is already shaking out to be an eventful one for New Jersey.

Critics prepare for battle over Christie’s charter school overhaul

Charter school opponents are planning a show of force in Trenton Wednesday as the state Board of Education considers loosening regulations to free charter schools from red tape.

Atlantic County votes to withhold $12.8M from A.C. over PILOT fight

Atlantic County freeholders raised the stakes Tuesday in an ongoing tax battle against Atlantic City, voting 8-1 to authorize County Executive Dennis Levinson to withhold $12.8 million in tax-appeal refunds due to the city until the county gets 13.5 percent of casino payments in lieu of property taxes.

Icahn plans to surrender Trump Taj Mahal casino license

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to surrender the casino license for his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino and wants to make sure that anyone who buys it can’t use it as a casino.

Whelan will not seek re-election, sources say

State Sen. Jim Whelan will not seek re-election to the state Senate in 2017, POLITICO New Jersey has learned.

In New Jersey, Only a Few Media Watchdogs Are Left

When New Jersey lawmakers blocked a vote last month on a bill backed by Gov. Chris Christie that would have ended the requirement that legal notices be published in newspapers, it was a rare good news story for the state’s press corps.

N.J. nurse fired after accusing hospital of mishandling MRSA outbreak, suit says

A South Jersey nurse is suing a Camden hospital claiming she was fired after one month on the job as retribution for reporting the alleged mishandling of a staph infection outbreak in an infant intensive care unit.

Bill would set aside $105M in tax credits for Paterson

City officials are trying to salvage the $105 million in state tax credits that Paterson lost last year when plans collapsed to build a hotel and office building near St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Parts of S. Jersey closer to expanded high-speed internet

The new year may bring some long-sought improvements to phone and Internet service for more than a dozen South Jersey communities.

Paterson won about half its tax appeal cases in 2016

The city saw a dramatic improvement in its success rate in defending itself against tax appeals last year.

Which Jersey City council members are seeking re-election?

All nine City Council seats are up for grabs in November’s municipal election, and four sitting council members say they are definitely seeking new terms.

Mayor blasts back at SPCA over alleged slow response to emaciated dog

Mayor Eric Jackson said Tuesday evening that an initial review of the city’s reaction to a suspected case of animal cruelty involving a dog this past weekend was timely and appropriate.

Extension given in Englewood Cliffs suit against engineer

The borough’s former engineer has been given until the end of January to respond in a lawsuit claiming professional negligence and breach of contract in a Castle Drive drainage project.

Republicans now in full control in North Haledon

With the swearing in of two new members on Monday, the North Haledon Borough Council became entirely Republican. Heather Sparano and Keith Salviano, were elected to three-year terms in November, ousting two Democratic incumbents.

Fresh start for two teens whose controversial principles made headlines in 2016

Among the 120 or so columns I wrote in 2016, the two that generated the most reactions, and the most heated, were both about South Jersey teenagers who refused to abandon their principles.

Bruce Springsteen: A Trump presidency makes me afraid

Bruce Springsteen was openly critical of Donald Trump in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, dismissing him as a “moron” and a ‘flagrant, toxic narcissist.’

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Monmouth University

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Monmouth University.

“A Conversation with Bruce Springsteen,” moderated by Robert Santelli of the Grammy Museum, will take place 7:30 pm. Tuesday, Jan 10, at the university’s Pollak Theatre. It’s billed as an intimate conversation on his career.

N.J.’s first hydrogen fuel station reportedly in the works

The state’s first hydrogen fueling station could be coming to North Jersey, according to a report.

