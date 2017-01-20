NJ Politics Digest: State Gears Up For Inauguration Day

It’s inauguration day, and as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, newspapers around the state are reporting on how New Jersey residents plan to mark the day and how Trump’s New Jersey ties might impact his presidency.

The New Republic also looks at Gov. Chris Christie’s fortunes in a Trump administration, and predicts they won’t be that good. In Ocean County, a section of the state that went for Trump in a big way in November, some GOP officials are leading the call to take any repeal of Obamacare slowly.

And, as political watchers in the state now turn turn their attention to the upcoming gubernatorial contest, Politico has a report on which party is entering the contest with the strongest warchests.

Quote of the Day: It’s a smart move. These types of limits are being increasingly applied around the country. To a large degree opioid accidents and injuries and deaths are driven by the incredible volume of opioids on the market.” – Dr. Caleb Alexander, codirector of the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness, on Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to reduce the number of pain pills that can be prescribed at one time.

Local protests planned to coincide with Women’s March

Several local rallies are planned to coincide with Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, including ones in Wyckoff and Pequannock as well as large protests in Manhattan and Trenton.

Patricia Alex, The Record Read more

Jersey City moms headed to Women’s March on Washington

Jersey City will represent this weekend at the Women’s March on Washington, with at least two buses of anti-Donald Trump protesters headed to the nation’s capital early Saturday morning.

Terrence T. McDonald, The Jersey Journal Read more

4 New Jersey history ties to inaugurations

When President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Friday, he will have more New Jersey connections – his golf course, his history with Atlantic City casinos – than many of his predecessors.

John C. Ensslin, The Record Read more

How New Jersey connections could shape Donald Trump’s presidency

As President-elect Donald J. Trump prepares to take office Friday, a team of Garden State-connected people will help shape his administration and policies.

Nicholas Huba, Press of Atlantic City Read more

Chris Christie has shifted from being Trump’s man servant to being his whipping boy.

Once upon a time, Christie—the first Republican presidential candidate to endorse Trump—thought he was headed towards a plum cabinet appointment. Attorney General Chris Christie. Secretary of State Chris Christie. Vice President Chris Christie! By endorsing Trump he had turned lemons—in this case, Bridgegate and crushing unpopularity in his home state—into lemonade. But then he was outmaneuvered by Jared “Count of Monte Cristo Jr.” Kushner and was betrayed.

Alex Shephard, New Republic Read more

Chris Christie’s wife with another eye roll at Trump?

Christie in a guest-hosting stint on radio station WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton’’ program on Wednesday said he’s turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refused to move to Washington.

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

The Springsteen and Obama White House surprise

President Barack Obama had a unique parting gift for his staff on Thursday, Jan. 12 — a concert by Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa in the West Wing of the White House, according to Backstreets.

Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

Cuba deal ‘burns bridge’ to convicted cop killer’s return, N.J. State Police head says

The head of the New Jersey State Police on Thursday decried a deal struck between the United States and Cuba because it did not require the return of convicted cop killer Joanne Chesimard.

S.P. Sullivan, NJ.com Read more

NJ considers law requiring Pledge of Allegiance before public meetings

All public meetings in New Jersey might soon be required to open with a Pledge of Allegiance under a proposal now one vote from reaching Gov. Chris Christie’s desk.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5 Read more

Kim Guadagno: Let donors pay for Statehouse renovations

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno wants to let private donors and corporations pick up the estimated $300 million tab to renovate the Trenton Statehouse.

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

Shore lawmakers told to keep Obamacare

Obamacare has left consumers with rising premiums and higher deductibles, but Congress intent on repealing the law needs to have an alternative ready to go so that consumers aren’t left without health care, a New Jersey Republican said Wednesday.

Michael L. Diamond and Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press Read more

Freeholder Kelly warns against Obamacare repeal

One of the most conservative members on the Ocean County Board of Freeholders has warned against a rush in his own Republican Party to repeal Obamacare.

Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press Read more

N.J. Republican fundraising committees start 2017 in better shape than Dems

New Jersey Republicans, the state’s perennial minority party, are starting 2017 with more robust party accounts than their Democratic counterparts, according to reports published online Thursday by the New Jersey State Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Matt Friedman, Politico Read more

Gas-tax deal could boost struggling NJ families

A new report says that an increase in New Jersey’s earned-income tax credit — part of last year’s deal to boost the state’s gasoline tax — will boost the incomes of nearly 600,000 families in the state.

Payton Guion, Asbury Park Press Read more

Some N.J. Republicans think revenue from gas tax increase should only pay for roads

Some Republicans who opposed the deal to replenish the Transportation Trust Fund have a rallying cry after losing that fight: The new money should only be spent on roads.

Matt Friedman, Politico Read more

Why don’t more moms take maternity leave?

The number of new mothers taking maternity leave remains stagnant despite two decades of economic growth, a new report finds.

Kathleen O’Brien, NJ.com Read more

New Jersey’s job-growth pace slowed in 2016

New Jersey ended last year with what experts say were dismal employment gains, 13,600 jobs added overall, just a fraction of the annual growth recorded in 2015, according to preliminary data released on Thursday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Linda Moss, The Record Read more

New attorneys added to Bridgegate case

Three new attorneys have joined the criminal defense team for Governor Chris Christie’s former deputy chief of staff Bill Baroni, who was convicted in November along with another of the governor’s top officials on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and civil rights violations in the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal.

Todd South, The Record Read more

Christie set to impose pain pill limits despite N.J. doctors’ objections

Gov. Christie wants to tackle opioid addiction by limiting the number of pills physicians can initially prescribe – an idea experts say could reduce excess supply but may cause some pain patients to go days without medication.

Andrew Seidman, Inquirer Read more

American Dream Meadowlands $1B bond sale still on hold

Attorneys for Triple Five, the developer of American Dream Meadowlands, told the state Appellate Court in September that immediate dismissal of a lawsuit against the project must be made so as not to impede a complex financial sequence that must culminate on Nov. 4. The court dismissed the case the next day.

John Brennan, The Record Read more

Judge won’t dismiss bird-killing charge for former West Milford DPW superintendent

A Superior Court judge on Thursday denied a motion to set aside the indictment of a former West Milford Public Works Department superintendent on charges of animal cruelty in a case involving the death of a baby bird he allegedly sprayed with a powerful weed killer.

Jim Norman, The Record Read more

Adjunct professors at MSU circulate petition for Dreamers

The union that represents adjunct professors at Montclair State University collected signatures Thursday in support of a policy that has helped young immigrants living in the country illegally go to school and work, but which is in jeopardy under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Monsy Alvarado, The Record Read more

Trial of Emerson Democrat Ortiz is adjourned

Democratic Municipal Chairman Wilfredo Ortiz’s trial on a criminal mischief charge has been adjourned.

Brett Carroll, The Record Read more

Bayonne Zoning Board meeting over mosque proposal to take place at school

An upcoming city Zoning Board meeting over a proposal for a Muslim community center that would include a mosque will take place at a local school to accommodate “higher than normal” anticipated attendance, city officials announced.

Jonathan Lin, The Jersey Journal Read more