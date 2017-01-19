NJ Politics Digest: The Guessing Game Over The Next U.S. Attorney

It’s Thursday, the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration. With administration’s about to change, The Record takes a look at likely candidates for the post of U.S. attorney and what role – if any – Gov. Chris Christie, Trump advisor and former holder of the post, in the selection.

For his part, Christie managed to insult a good number of southern New Jersey sports fans and to blame, in part, his wife for his not having a job in Washington as Trump enters the White House.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday ensured that affordable housing will be a topic of discussion as candidates vie to replace Christie in the governor’s mansion next year. One of those candidates, Democrat Phil Murphy, received the backing of state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Quote of the Day: “Mary Pat made really clear she wasn’t coming to D.C.” – Gov. Chris Christie, on why he turned down job offers in the Trump administration.

Who will be the next top prosecutor in New Jersey?

Legal and political insiders are still wondering who might be the next federal prosecutor for New Jersey after Inauguration Day, and whether the state’s top Republican, Gov. Chris Christie, will have any say in the process.

Kim Guadagno and her Donald Trump reset

After the “Access Hollywood” recording of Donald Trump’s lewd conversation about women was released in October, denouncements of Trump flowed, including one from Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who tweeted:

“No apology can excuse away Mr. Trump’s reprehensible comments degrading women. We’re raising my three boys to be better than that,” adding that she wouldn’t vote for him.

Cory Booker will vote ‘no’ on Trump secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) announced Wednesday that he will vote against President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, backing up his previous criticism.

NJ leaders weigh in: What is in store with a Trump presidency?

As Donald Trump gets set to become the nation’s 45th president, New Jerseyans are preparing for a transition in power the likes of which they have never seen.

This is the Real America

With days to go before Donald Trump becomes president, WNYC’s Matt Katz and Arun Venugopal are taking a road-trip to D.C. and talking to voters about their excitement and worries over the incoming administration.

Christie: Wife refused move for Trump

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refused to move to Washington, the governor said Wednesday.

Chris Christie takes shot at Eagles fans: ‘Angry, awful people’

Now that Chris Christie’s Cowboys are out of the playoffs, the Governor is taking time to lecture fans who give him backlash for being a fan of ‘America’s Team’ while living in New Jersey.

Feds reject call for new trial in Bridgegate, says ‘evidence overwhelming’

Federal prosecutors in the high-profile Bridgegate case reject defense claims that improper jury instructions led to the convictions of the two former members of Gov. Chris Christie’s inner circle, asking a judge to deny a request for a new trial.

Can N.J. Dems unite to beat Christie on school funding?

State Senate President Stephen Sweeney says New Jersey’s current school funding formula has “fatal flaws,” and he wants to fix it.

Women’s March to include 6 ‘sister marches’ in N.J. on Saturday

The number of “sister marches” scheduled to coincide with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., is growing in New Jersey.

Menendez: Trump DOT pick receptive to Gateway rail project

Sen. Bob Menendez said Wednesday he “made a lot of good headway” in stressing the importance of the need for a new Hudson River rail tunnel when he met Wednesday with Elaine Chao, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of transportation.

N.J. Supreme Court ramps up towns’ affordable housing obligations

In a decision that could reshape hundreds of communities, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that municipalities must allow the development of affordable housing for poor and middle-class families whose needs were ignored for more than 16 years.

Fits and starts in New Jersey’s affordable-housing program

New Jersey was a pioneer on affordable-housing issues in the United States due to landmark decisions by the state Supreme Court beginning in 1975. But over the last two decades, the state’s affordable-housing program nearly ground to a halt amid a flurry of court challenges, a famously broken state agency, a lack of interest from lawmakers and opposition from mayors and Governor Christie.

Port Authority backtracks, says South Ward station still in PATH plans

Port Authority officials retracted statements made by representatives who told state lawmakers Tuesday that a South Ward station was cut from a proposed extension the PATH system to Newark Airport.

Hillside mayor’s trial on traffic ticket dispute turns heated

The traffic encounter between Hillside’s mayor and the township’s police union president last summer lasted less than 40 seconds.

N.J. overseer finds expert to help fix Atlantic City – in A.C. City Hall

Atlantic City’s state overseer Jeffrey Chiesa has hired a $140,000 a year expert in municipal affairs to be his day to day partner in righting the listing financial ship of Atlantic City.

Muslim jail employee fired for wearing headscarf loses appeal

A Muslim woman who said she was wrongfully fired from the Camden County Correctional Facility for refusing to take off her headscarf lost her appeal Wednesday, but her attorneys are pledging to take her case to the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

Advocates urge Shore lawmakers to keep Obamacare

Obamacare has left consumers with rising premiums and higher deductibles, but Congress intent on repealing the law needs to have an alternative ready to go so that consumers aren’t left without health care, a New Jersey Republican said Wednesday.

Sweeney backing Murphy for NJ governor

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney says he’s backing Democrat Phil Murphy for governor.

Emerson Democrat’s trial adjourned

Democratic Municipal Chairman Wilfredo Ortiz’s trial on a criminal mischief charge has been adjourned.

4 Teaneck employees subject of resident’s criminal complaints

A township resident has filed criminal complaints against two Teaneck police officers, a police records clerk and the municipal clerk.

Jacob Van Der Eems dies; former Wyckoff mayor

Jacob Van Der Eems was a big wheel in Wyckoff – in more ways than one.

The former mayor, who died Jan. 11 at age 88, amassed an impressive collection of antique bicycles, the type with humongous front wheels and wooden or solid rubber tires. More than museum pieces, the late 19th century “high-wheelers” were conveyances for the 6-foot-2-inch Mr. Van Der Eems, who pedaled them around the neighborhood and in the local Memorial Day parade.

Civil Service Commission upholds layoffs of Bayonne code enforcement workers

The state Civil Service Commission today upheld the city’s decision to lay off three code enforcement workers in 2015, rejecting a judge’s opinion that the layoffs be reversed.

Plan for civilian housing at Naval Weapons Station Earle meets resistance

Local officials continued to push back against a plan to allow civilians to live on base at Naval Weapons Station Earle during a meeting in Colts Neck Tuesday night.

