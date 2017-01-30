NJ Politics Digest: Trump Immigration Order Sparks Protests

It’s Monday and it was a busy weekend in New Jersey, as protesters and politicians rallied to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States.

In state politics, the big news was the Friday announcement by prosecutors that they would not pursue criminal misconduct charges against Gov. Chris Christie stemming from the Bridgegate scandal. The political gadfly who’d filed the complaint against Christie said it’s just proof that politically appointed prosecutors and their underlings won’t pursue charges against the man who appointed them and that a special prosecutor should be appointed to the case.

Christie is also catching heat from some lawmakers in his own party, after he called for union members to oust them from office for opposing his plan to hike in the state gasoline tax.

The race to replace Christie continues, with Phil Murphy capturing a crucial endorsement in his effort to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Quote of the Day: “You don’t ban immigrants, you let them in. This is a movement of love and not a movement of hate,” – Sen. Cory Booker, at a protest over President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States.

Protests in North Jersey, NYC against Trump order

Protests and rallies around the metropolitan area and across the country continued on Sunday over the executive order issued by President Trump on Friday that banned people from seven countries – all with Muslim majorities – from entering the United States.

John Brennan and Owen Proctor, The Record Read more

Booker: Trump ban on admitting refugees ‘fundamentally un-American’

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who has called for admitting more Syrians, blasted President Donald Trump’s suspension of the refugee admittance program as “fundamentally un-American” and promised to “fight it every step of the way.”

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com Read more

Gottheimer ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump immigration ban

New Jersey’s newest member of Congress is questioning President Trump’s executive order barring Syrian refugees and residents of seven nations from entering the United States.

Rob Jennings, NJ.com Read more

Demonstrators to rally at Elizabeth detention center against Trump immigration order

Advocates from 16 non-profits and other groups are calling on New Jersey residents to gather at a federal detention center in Elizabeth on Sunday to decry President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Marisa Iati, NJ.com Read more

N.J. families in shock over immigration restrictions

Families across New Jersey are feeling shock waves following the swift and sweeping order from President Donald Trump to bar refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Hannan Adely and Monsy Alvarado, The Record Read more

New Jersey politicians react to Trump’s travel ban

Politicians around New Jersey have reacted to President Trump’s executive order on immigration, with most condemning the white house’s actions.

John DeRosier, Press of Atlantic City Read more

Springsteen ‘American resistance’ to Trump: Song power

What can a song do?

Bruce Springsteen proclaimed himself and the E Street Brand to be part of the “new American resistance” to the presidency of Donald Trump at the band’s Sunday, Jan. 22 show in Perth, Australia. The pronouncement came after the Women’s Marches of Saturday, Jan. 21 that took place in multiple U.S. cities, including Asbury Park.

Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

Why these 5 N.J. ‘sanctuary’ communities could be targeted by Trump

Two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting grant funding to “sanctuary jurisdictions” across the United States, questions remain about which municipalities in New Jersey will be affected, and how.

Jessica Mazzola, NJ.com Read more

Prosecutors won’t pursue misconduct charge against Christie

New Jersey prosecutors said Friday they will not pursue a criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Associated Press Read more

Prosecutors won’t charge Christie after Bridgegate complaint

Prosecutors in New Jersey do not plan to charge Gov. Chris Christie with official misconduct after a local gadfly alleged the Republican had a hand in the George Washington Bridge lane closures.

Ryan Hutchins, Politico Read more

I was going to say you can’t make this up.

But Lewis Carroll already did. Alice in Christieland: It’s verdict first, trial second in Bridgegate case

Paul Mulshine, NJ.com Read more

N.J. court rules on open records case tied to Bridgegate

It turns out requests for public records are themselves public records.

A New Jersey appeals court ruled Friday citizens can seek and obtain public records requests that were filed by other people. The legal battle over the case has ties to the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal.

Matt Arco, NJ.com Read more

GOP lawmakers fire back at Christie, one calling him ‘Brutus of New Jersey’

In recent years, Gov. Chris Christie has been accused of not doing enough to help Republican lawmakers. Now he’s openly advocating for some of them to be ousted from office, and it appears his party has had just about enough.

Ryan Hutchins, Politico Read more

Christie chooses Trump over the addiction fight

A few weeks ago, Gov. Chris Christie vowed to devote his final year to fighting the raging opioid epidemic in New Jersey, where addicts are dying at more than double the national rate.

Tom Moran, Star-Ledger Read more

NJ property taxes rising but rebate program withering

Despite rising property tax bills in New Jersey, fewer households are seeing payments from a state program designed to soften the tax bite for all but the wealthiest homeowners.

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press Read more

They’re already throwing rocks at each other in the race to replace Christie

Just a month into the new year, the battle to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie is already getting pretty feisty.

Matt Arco, NJ.com Read more

In Bergen conquest, Murphy relies on his own machine

Thursday’s Bergen County Democratic convention, held just 10 miles from the George Washington Bridge, seemed like the ideal audience for John Wisniewski’s core pitch for governor to catch fire.

Charles Stile, The Record Read more

Murphy nabs second county victory in N.J. governor’s race

Phil Murphy, the early favorite for the Democratic nomination in this year’s New Jersey governor’s race, bolstered his bid Thursday night with a victory in the state’s most populous county.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com Read more

Kim Guadagno’s very Jersey campaign song

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is touting something rare in politics these days as she runs for New Jersey governor: an original campaign song — written just for her by a veteran Garden State rocker.

NJ.com Read more

An end to opioid overdoses, addiction?

A Morristown-based pharmaceutical company hopes a medical breakthrough it patented last month may break the lethal cycle of rising opioid addiction and overdoses, once and for all.

William Westhoven, Daily Record Read more

Outreach experts say face of homeless getting younger in NJ

Raymond had a pension, a home and wife. It’s all gone now- the 24 years he spent with Bell Telephone in Voorhees, the house worth hundreds of thousands of dollars that wouldn’t sell and the wife who suddenly died.

Associated Press Read more

Does State’s Solution to Lead in Schools End with Bottled Water?

The state has long recognized that it has a problem with lead in its drinking water, but finding and funding a fix is proving to be no simple task, legislators were told.

Tom Johnson, NJSpotlight Read more

CRDA cuts its funding to Meet AC

Meet AC, the resort’s convention and visitors’ bureau, will have to do more with less this year.

Nicholas Huba, Press of Atlantic City Read more

Fridays with Frelinghuysen demonstrators call for Town Hall

A weekly protest being held outside of U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen’s office has grown from three people to more than a hundred asking the Republican to hold a town hall meeting so constituents can question him about his views on several issues.

Daily Record Read more

Protesters rally against Essex County deer hunt

A woman dressed in a deer costume greeted drivers heading down Northfield Avenue in West Orange Saturday afternoon, as one way a small group of protesters stood against the annual deer hunt held in Essex County.

Joshua Jongsma, The Record Read more

An early start to smooth roads

Before Mother Nature got a chance to do her worst, New Jersey turned its “killers” loose on more than 3,000 miles of state roads and highways this weekend.

John Cichowski, The Record Read more

Drug crusader busted at Holland Tunnel leads anti-heroin rally

We’re going to make a big difference.

That was the message told over and over Sunday afternoon to a group of about 50 people clutching signs saying “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child” and “We The People Say Enough is Enough.”

Pamela Sroka-Holzmann, lehighvalleylive.com Read more

Transforming ‘Ragtime’ into an educational moment

In announcing that Cherry Hill High School East will present the Broadway musical Ragtime as written – racial slurs and all – Superintendent Joseph Meloche urged members of the public to “be a positive voice.”

Kevin Riordan, Inquirer Read more