NJ Politics Digest: What’s Christie’s Take on Trump’s Immigration Order? Who Knows?

It’s Tuesday, and while politicians on both sides of the aisle have weighed in on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, Gov. Chris Christie – who at times has been one of Trump’s biggest detractors and other times his biggest supporter – is staying mum on the controversy.

Democratic representatives are planning how to fight the order, New Jersey entertainers are weighing in and gubernatorial candidates are discussing their positions.

Of course, other political business is being done in the state, with Christie’s efforts to combat opiod addiction moving ahead, rules for fantasy sports being considered and the fight over school funding apparently heading back to court.

Quote of the Day: “When he ran for president, he denounced candidate Trump’s call for a ban on Muslim immigration — yet now that he’s trying to curry favor with President Trump he has been silent,’’ Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, on Gov. Chris Christie’s silence on President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Chris Christie stays silent on Donald Trump travel ban

Republican Gov. Chris Christie didn’t think much of Donald Trump’s original 2015 call for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” with Christie at the time calling it “ridiculous.’’

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press

Menendez, Booker map strategy to counter Trump’s order

Three days after President Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from seven countries, New Jersey’s senators called for taking money away from agencies that enforce the order, donations to the American Civil Liberties Union were reported to be rising significantly and more protests were planned, though at a slightly slower pace than over the weekend.

Scott Fallon , Katie Sobko and Andrew Wyrich, The Record

New Jersey senators: defunding eyed in travel ban dispute

New Jersey’s Democratic U.S. senators said Monday they and others are considering trying to defund the departments that are carrying out President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven majority Muslim countries.

Associated Press

Freehold’s Kal Penn turns racist post into refugee money

Don’t tell Jersey-born actor Kal Penn that he’s not an American.

Penn, a member of the Freehold Township High School class of 1995, pushed back on a comment on his Instagram account stating that he doesn’t “belong in this country” in a unique way. Penn, the star of the “Harold and Kumar” movies, took a shot of the comment and used it as part of a Crowdrise campaign to raise funds for Syrian refugees.

Chris Jordan, The Record

Iranian-American on Trump’s travel ban — I’ve never felt so ‘like an outsider’

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries affected people around the world — including many from New Jersey.

Dan Alexander, NJ101.5

NJ delegation reacts to Trump action on refugees, Muslims

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning refugees from seven countries from entering the United States, prompting swift protests in airports and cities throughout the country over the weekend. Here is what New Jersey delegates had to say about the immigration restrictions:

Herb Jackson, The Record

GOP House members from N.J. question Trump refugee order

Three of the five Republicans in New Jersey’s delegation in Congress are criticizing the way President Trump’s administration handled an executive order freezing refugee admissions and immigration from seven Muslim-dominated countries.

Herb Jackson, The Record

Where the potential next N.J. governor stands on Trump’s travel ban

The early Republican and Democratic frontrunners hoping to succeed Gov. Chris Christie on Monday either all out rejected President Donald Trump’s travel ban that affects people from majority Muslim countries or thought it was poorly implemented.

Matt Arco, NJ.com

Local officials can legally resist some of Trump’s executive orders, Pallone says

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-6th Dist.) told a packed room of local officials and leaders on Monday that there are legal ways to defy President Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Spencer Kent, NJ.com

No, N.J. troopers were not running an immigration checkpoint

A minor traffic accident on Saturday night in New Jersey was just that — despite rumors to the contrary on social media.

Jeff Goldman, NJ.com

Bruce Springsteen: Trump ‘Muslim ban’ is ‘un-American’

Bruce Springsteen stands with the refugees.

Bruce Springsteen had a message for those protesting President Donald Trump’s seven nation refugee ban in the United States during the E Street Band’s Monday, Jan. 30 concert at Adelaide, Australia.

Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press

NJ schools feel impact of Trump’s immigration policy

Fourteen Rutgers University student groups are holding a rally Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration from the Middle East.

Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press

Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign

Authorities are trying to determine who spray-painted the words “NO TRUMP” and “PUNCH NAZIS” on a sign at Rowan University in Glassboro.

Michael Boren, Inquirer

Senator Cory Booker: ‘My black American experience gave me a deeper connection with the universal American experience’

As a little boy growing up with two African American parents and an older brother, I just felt this profound sense of family. The great thing about the black family is the food, the music, the culture, but it’s also this understanding of the struggle.

Cory Booker, Philly.com

N.J. considers rules for daily fantasy sports gaming

New Jersey lawmakers are considering regulating and taxing daily fantasy sports sites, proposing rules for an industry that has come under scrutiny from law enforcement in other states.

Andrew Seidman, Inquirer

Christie’s Rx on addiction: Insurance coverage mandate advances

As part of his promise to tackle drug addiction, Gov. Christie is pushing to mandate insurance coverage for substance abuse treatment. But the plan is raising concerns over costs and availability of treatment beds.

Maddie Hanna, Inquirer

South Jersey School District Ready To Challenge School-Funding Formula in Court

School officials in communities all over New Jersey have complained for years about state education-funding inequities, and now lawmakers are holding a series of hearings on the issue — giving clear indications that they plan to address the school-aid problems in the next state budget.

John Reitmeyer, NJSpotlight

Lawmakers to formally urge attorney general to investigate FieldTurf

A leading state senator said Monday she will formally urge the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate the top U.S. maker of artificial sports fields, FieldTurf, after the company failed to answer key questions about its sales practices.

Christopher Baxter and Matthew Stanmyre, NJ.com

Pinelands Commission criticized for packed meeting

How the Pinelands Commission handled an overflow crowd at last week’s meeting, which featured a marathon of public comments on a contentious pipeline proposal, has become its own controversy.

Russ Zimmer, Asbury Park Press

Commuter views sought on Port Authority Bus Terminal

New York City commuters have waited a long time to have their say about the future of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Paul Berger, The Record

Legislators seek action after Seton Hall University fire

New Jersey lawmakers are attempting to jump start a bill that would provide fire-safety education grants to colleges.

Patricia Alex, The Record

Gottheimer talks opioid crisis in Paramus

The CarePlus facility in Paramus offers treatment and counseling for mental health and substance use.

Lisa Marie Segarra and Mary Jo Layton, The Record

Former Red Bank council president sues borough

Former Red Bank Borough Council President Cindy Burnham and a group of residents on Monday filed a lawsuit against Red Bank over a plan to bring a large mixed-use development to the heart of downtown.

Payton Guion, Asbury Park Press

Rutherford hires firm to analyze land for fair share housing obligation

Rutherford has retained an engineering firm to conduct a vacant land survey, which will be used in calculating its affordable housing obligations.

Meghan Grant, The Record

‘I am very sorry’: Jefferson superintendent on alleged racist incident at basketball game

Jefferson Township Superintendent Patrick Tierney apologized Monday after students “allegedly made racist and/or offensive statements directed at the Dover athletes” during a game Friday.

Jeremy Schneider and Rich Greco, NJ.com