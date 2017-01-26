NJ State Senator Blasts Elected Officials for Trump Immigration Criticism

As many of New Jersey elected officials continue to express discontent with the recent executive orders of President Donald Trump on immigration, one of Trump’s long-time Garden State supporters is speaking out in favor of the president’s decisions to make good on campaign promises to build a border wall with Mexico and end support of sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants. On Thursday, state Senator Michael Doherty released a statement praising Trump for “enforcing immigration laws.”

“I’m encouraged that we finally have a president who is willing to enforce the laws of our nation and work to keep our communities safe,” said Doherty, the first N.J. elected official to publicly endorse Trump during the 2016 presidential primary. “We’re either a nation of laws, or we’re not. It’s shocking to hear other elected officials say anything to the contrary.”

Following Trump’s executive orders on Wednesday, elected officials in N.J. including Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Albio Sires issued statements blasting Trump for immigration moves. Others like Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said that they would not comply with federal orders to change policy on undocumented immigrants. Doherty said that the support of sanctuary cities among N.J. electeds is misguided.

“President Trump’s targeting of so-called ‘sanctuary cities’ is long overdue,” said Doherty. “By refusing to work with federal authorities, those cities provide safe havens for violent criminals who otherwise would be deported to continue their illegal acts. It’s about time the elected leaders of these cities are held accountable for the unnecessary harm they cause.”

Doherty is a Republican state senator representing New Jersey’s 23rd legislative district.