NYC Reps Push for Release of All 11 Refugees Held at JFK Terminal 4 On Trump’s Order

Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and Congressman Jerrold Nadler joined a mass of demonstrators in demanding the release of 11 individuals currently held at John F. Kennedy Airport’ Terminal 4 as a consequence of President Donald Trump‘s executive order yesterday restricting travel from a handful of Muslim-majority—hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released a longtime military contractor fleeing Iraq.

The two Democrats, who both represent parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, announced that the Trump administration had allowed the former interpreter Hameed Khalid Darweesh to exit the terminal following hours of intense protest. Trump’s order, which temporarily bars entry from seven Middle Eastern and East African nations, applies even to people who have their paperwork in order and those caught in the air or visiting a foreign country when the action went into effect.

“Today, we saw in real human terms the damage and the absurdity of Trump’s policies. The president’s executive order is mean-spirited, ill-conceived, and ill-advised,” Nadler and Velazquez said in a joint statement. “The order almost banned a man from entering the country who has worked for the United States government for 10 years, who risked his life to help us and to help our troops, and who loves our country.”

Demonstrations are set to continue well into the evening, with liberal groups like the Working Families Party asking supporters to join them at the airfield at 6 pm. The showdown at JFK marks the first major conflict of Trump’s infant administration, and the first effort to block the new commander-in-chief’s attempts to implement his most controversial campaign promises via fiat.

Earlier this week, Trump signed dictates to sever funding for so-called “sanctuary cities,” and to begin construction of a wall on the Mexican border. His response to the incident at JFK, in his native Queens, could illustrate the efficacy of protest in blocking or softening his hardline policies.

“This should not happen in America. We shouldn’t have to demand the release of refugees one by one,” the Nadler-Velazquez statement continued. “We must fight this executive order in the streets, in the courts, anywhere, anytime. We must resist. We must fight. We must keep working to keep America the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Nisha Agarwal, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s commissioner of the Department of Immigrant Affairs, revealed on Twitter that her agency had sought to lend legal support to the detained—but Customs had thus far rebuffed them.